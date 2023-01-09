Newly Created Position will Support Strong Focus on Go-to-market Opportunities and Driving Continued Growth

Neat, the pioneering video company, today announced it has expanded its leadership team to include Todd Meister, who joins the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Meister will leverage his deep expertise driving sustained momentum and growth in support of Neat's mission to deliver exceptional video devices that support hybrid work. Meister will lead Neat's go-to-market strategy across sales, channels, operations and marketing.

The video collaboration space has seen tremendous expansion in recent years, with the market for cloud-connected video conferencing devices expected to grow to $11.25 billion by 2027, according to industry research firm Frost Sullivan. Since entering the market in late 2019, Neat has experienced rapid adoption of its simple and elegant video devices designed for Zoom and Microsoft Teams with consistent quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth. Like Neat's veteran leadership team, Meister also brings years of experience in the video collaboration space as well as the cloud security industry. This newly expanded leadership team's expertise will help Neat continue to capitalize on the current market opportunity, drive accelerated growth and continue to capture additional market share.

"Neat is poised to move to the next level as we continue to deliver innovative video experiences for our customers around the world. Todd's broad expertise will help drive Neat's sales methodology to support sustained growth," said OJ Winge, Chairman of the Board at Neat. "With this experienced leadership team in place, Neat will continue to drive the market forward and deliver phenomenal outcomes for our business and customers."

"I am excited to bring Todd on board the Neat leadership team to accelerate market share expansion and drive scale in our business," said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. "Todd has an impressive and proven track record of creating sustainable growth through strong partnerships and successful go-to-market strategies that will positively impact not only Neat, but our customers and partners as well."

Meister is an accomplished senior business leader with over 25 years of experience driving sustained and accelerated growth. Previously, Meister held senior leadership roles across large and growing organizations which included serving as Senior Vice President, Channels and Alliances at Zscaler, multiple leadership roles at Cisco including leading a large direct sales organization, as well as President and COO of a large US-based systems integrator. Meister's broad experience in the IT and telecommunications industry and in-depth understanding of channel sales brings a unique perspective and experience that will support Neat's drive to capture the demand for video devices to support hybrid work.

"Neat has experienced amazing growth to date and has built a solid foundation through industry partnerships with Zoom and Microsoft, an innovative portfolio of devices and accomplished global sales, channel, marketing and operations organizations," said Todd Meister, COO at Neat. "I am excited to bring my expertise to the Neat team to build upon the company's success and drive greater momentum and growth for the future."

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices that make virtual meetings feel almost as real as meeting face-to-face. Seamlessly bringing rich and meaningful experiences to people's work, interactions and lives across any meeting space, Neat devices have crystal-clear audio and video and advanced capabilities supporting an enhanced, engaging and safer hybrid working and learning environment. Neat was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team of creative mavericks that, for decades, have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the world's most recognized video communications brands. For more information about Neat, visit neat.no.

