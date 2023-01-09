Rob Segal Joins Gamelancer Media Board as Independent Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, announces the appointment of Rob Segal as an Independent Director to its Board. Rob Segal has been a leading North American marketing and communications specialist for over 25 years. During this time, he has worked with some of the World's biggest and most respected brands. He currently is a Partner at The Feldman Agency, a Global leader in talent representation, brand partnerships & events.

Segal founded his own agency Segal Communications in 1995. In 1996 Segal helped launch the original Sony PlayStation in Canada and would go on to oversee and execute PlayStation's Canadian marketing for the next 12 years.

During this same time Segal Communications grew into one of the largest promotional & licensing agencies in Canada. Clients included: Sony, Ford, Marvel, HP, DreamWorks, TD, Unilever, Virgin Mobile, Party Poker, Poker Stars, 20th Century Fox and many more.

Segal Communications was acquired in 2000 by Interpublic.

In 2006 Segal partnered with Facebook, opening its first office outside Palo Alto, California. Segal exclusively represented monetization efforts of Facebook's sales in Canada until the beginning of 2010.

Segal left the agency at the end of 2009 invested in and later became CEO of WorldGaming. WorldGaming was an early pioneer in Esports, which was acquired by Cineplex in September 2015.

In January 2020, Segal joined Authentic Brands Group (ABG) as President of Entertainment. ABG is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. He left later that same year.

Segal is a father of three, an avid skier, surfer, musician and former board member of Autism Speaks Canada and The Holland Bloorview Hospital Foundation.

"When I first heard the Gamelancer story I was compelled by the company's focus on short-form media, in particular their massive TikTok network, as the next frontier of monetizing media. Since acquiring Gamelancer in April 2022, I have seen how effectively management has executed their strategy and am impressed with how quickly they have been able to partner with some of North America's largest brands. I look forward to helping Gamelancer Media increase monetization through brand and agency partnerships."

"Rob's extensive media career brings experience and relationships to Gamelancer that have proven exceedingly valuable since Rob became an investor and advisor in 2021. Rob will aid management in building the Gamelancer's value proposition such that it aligns with the needs of the global brands Rob has worked with for the past 25 years," states Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 36 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150707