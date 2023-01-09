Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about a recent announcement detailing Livermore Fusion Lab's ignition status, and what it means for the industry. "It is a net energy gain," explained Goldstein. "They have finally reached a point where the energy produced through fusion reaction was more than the light from the lasers put into it."

"Do you think we are trending up or down for the use of nuclear power worldwide?" asked Jolly. "I think we are on the up scale," said Goldstein. "There is a tremendous number of competitors out there attempting to make fusion work," he added. "However, with MIFTI there is a proven system and a working prototype," said Goldstein. "I really believe that in 2023 MIFTI will meet or exceed the net energy gain achieved by the DOE's Livermore Fusion Lab."

"Do you think Livermore will scale-up their system to begin producing electricity?" asked Jolly. "No," said Goldstein, adding that powering the lasers needed to produce the reaction represents a significant cost. "The equipment also takes up a lot of space," he added. "It is just not scalable."

The conversation then turned to the supply challenges of the EV industry, which is currently considering alternate sources of clean energy for transportation due to the significant demand of precious metals. Goldstein elaborated on Grapheton's capabilities to develop capacitor banks, which could replace the EV battery. "A capacitor stores electricity for use, but is much better than a battery for charging or running the vehicle without the batteries, as they are able to expend energy as quickly or slowly as you want."

"Is there any way to predict the nuclear fusion winners going forward?" asked Jolly. Goldstein shared that while the nuclear fusion industry has gained many new players, most of the companies lack a working system or prototype, or will be unable to scale their technology. However, MIFTI has developed a scalable and more sustainable system, giving it the potential to become a major player in the nuclear fusion space.

To close their interview, Goldstein elaborated on the Company's 2022 achievements and 2023 goals, and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their updates and current projects.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8226463-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-nuclear-fusion-energy-significance-and-potential-for-2023-with-the-sto

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150704