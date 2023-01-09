Global top five energy company signs multi-year contract with $1M customer lifetime value

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced its largest ever order in its Rest of World geography, which includes regions outside North America and Europe.

The customer, one of the world's largest energy and petrochemical companies, signed a new contract with a $1 million lifetime value. This customer continues Blackline's impressive track record of adding to its extensive blue-chip customer base of high-quality operators that value the Company's connected safety solutions.

Naming Blackline as a preferred supplier, the customer is purchasing G7c cellular wearables and G7 EXO area monitoring devices to protect their workers at various sites across the Middle East. Blackline's all-in-one solution for lone worker and gas detection improves frontline worker safety and optimizes operations by providing access to real-time information.

"This record-breaking deployment demonstrates the return on investment we are receiving as a result of our marketing and sales efforts in the Middle East. We see significant growth potential in our Rest of World geography and this new deal represents the increased traction we are gaining in these regions. A growing number of global companies are investing in Blackline's connected safety solutions to protect their workers while on the job," said Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

"Our cloud-connected, location-enabled G7 safety wearables and G7 EXO portable area gas monitors offer 24/7 protection and visibility to workers and worksites of all types."

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline Safety enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline Safety provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

