New Executives Add Product, Go-to-Market, User Experience, and Talent Development Expertise to Scale Business, Drive Enhanced Stakeholder Value, and Consolidate Market

Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced four appointments to lead the company's scaling efforts for its next stage of growth. Cognite's new executive leaders are Moe Tanabian, Chief Product Officer (CPO); Paul Lightfoot, SVP of User Experience; Emmanuelle Camus, President of Cognite EMEA; and Liat Berger, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These leaders held roles of increasing responsibility at Red Hat, Microsoft, Amazon, PTC, and Aker Solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005470/en/

L-R Liat Berger, CHRO; Moe Tanabian, CPO; Emmanuelle Camus, President EMEA; Paul Lightfoot, SVP UX (Photo: Business Wire)

Cognite's CEO Girish Rishi said, "Building a high-performance team and developing our talent is a top priority. I'm pleased to welcome these leaders with diverse, global experiences, including deep technical skill sets and tenures at Fortune 500 companies. These accomplished executives will help us further scale our commitments to customers and partners as we solve the industrial data availability-to-value problem together."

Moe Tanabian, Cognite's new Chief Product Officer, is charged with product strategy and execution, as well as product management, design, and engineering. He has been driving innovation at scale for nearly three decades, particularly in the areas of software products, AI, ML, and IoT. Tanabian recently served as Vice President and General Manager of Azure Light Edge for Microsoft, driving more than $2 billion P&L for Microsoft's portfolio of products in IoT, OT, and embedded industrial domains. Prior to his role at Microsoft, Tanabian worked for Samsung as Vice President of Smart Products and IoT, as well as Amazon, where he led the efforts to build and deliver the Amazon Android Appstore on Kindle Fire and Amazon Phone devices. Tanabian holds a master's degree in Systems and Computer Engineering from Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario and an MBA from the School of Business Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario.

Liat Berger will serve as the new CHRO. She has a demonstrated track record of HR leadership with global multi-site companies and will help drive Cognite's scale-up strategy. She has spent the last ten years at Aker Solutions and most recently served as Senior Vice President of People and Organization, Corporate, where she focused on business strategy by helping leaders identify, prioritize and build organizational capabilities, behaviors, and structures needed to support the change agenda. She also served as the Head of P&O for the Subsea Organization at Aker Solutions, which was composed of 4,500 employees distributed in 10 different locations on four different continents. Her expertise is building and balancing global companies while incorporating local realities, and she will play a key role in energizing Cognite's global workforce. She is a graduate in Business Administration of Universidade Federal do Parana and has a specialization in Group Dynamics and People Management.

Emmanuelle Camus will assume the role of President of Cognite EMEA. She will focus on accelerating Cognite's growth and strengthening the company's position as a leading industrial software provider in the EMEA region in the Energy, Power, and Clean Tech and Manufacturing markets. Prior to joining Cognite, Camus spent 25 years at PTC in various leadership roles focused on business transformation and served most recently as their Senior Vice President of Alliances EMEAI. She has extensive experience in driving exponential growth in Europe India through B2B sales and leveraging strategic alliances partners and a strong background in solving Industry 4.0 challenges, digital transformation, Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equality Inclusion. She is a graduate of NEOMA Business School.

Paul Lightfoot will support Tanabian as the new Senior Vice President of User Experience as Cognite doubles down on product design to allow customers to exponentially grow the number of data-literate industrial subject matter experts within their organizations. In his role, Lightfoot will lead Cognite's product design vision and strategy to meet these evolving needs as the OT industry is now being software-defined and is evolving into the fusing of physical and digital worlds at scale. Previously, he held product design leadership roles at several high-growth technology companies, most recently building out the product design/user experience practice at Red Hat as its Global Director, User Experience Product Design Team. Paul brings his passion for nurturing and developing a customer-obsessed culture to the role, as well as product management leadership and a focus on the discovery and development of product-market-fit. Paul has a degree in Management Information Systems from Bridgewater State University.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005470/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Holford

Vice President of Public Relations, Cognite

Michelle.Holford@Cognite.com