iTolerance, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (itolerance.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is an early-stage privately held regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Strepavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic pancreatic islets and stem cells that have the potential to cure diseases. The Company's lead program, iTOL-101 is being developed for Type 1 Diabetes and in a pre-clinical non-human primate study, pancreatic islet cells co-implanted with iTOL-101 exhibited long-term function with control of blood glucose levels and restoration of insulin secretion without the use of chronic immune suppression. The Company's second lead candidate, iTOL-102, is leveraging significant advancements in stem cells to derive pancreatic islets which allows an inexhaustible supply of insulin-producing cells. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, iTOL-102 has the potential to be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for liver failure and iTOL-301 as a potential regenerative protein and cell therapy that leverages stem cell sources to produce proteins or hormones in the body in conditions of high unmet need without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

iTolerance@jtcir.com

Media Contact

Susan Roberts

T: 202.779.0929

sr@roberts-communications.com

