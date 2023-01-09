Veolia hat durch den Kauf von Suez eine Transformation durchgemacht. Jetzt sollen die Gewinne richtig sprudeln. Sollte man dabei sein?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|26,850
|26,860
|16:58
|26,850
|26,860
|16:58
|16:06
|Veolia Environment: Top-Tipp im ESG -Umfeld?
|08:48
|Valmet Oyj: Valmet to convert two coal-fired boilers to enable biomass combustion for Veolia Group's subsidiary in Hungary
|ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver boiler conversions and emission reduction solutions for Veolia Group's Hungarian subsidiary CHP-Invest Kft at its power plant...
|Fr
|Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
|Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux,
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December...
|Do
|Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
| Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Regulatory News:
Corporate name of the issuer:
Veolia...
|Di
|BIO UV: Extension of the strategic and commercial partnership with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions until 2025
|BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, is pleased to announce the continuation...
|VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
|26,870
|+1,09 %