Cadence Design Systems: Penn Electric Racing Revs Up with Cadence Celsius Thermal Solver and AWR Software Products

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Every year Penn Electric Racing, the University of Pennsylvania's Formula Electric SAE Team, designs and builds a Formula 1-style electric vehicle and competes with other teams across the country in the Formula SAE Student Competition. In their build, Penn Electric Racing is focusing on validation and optimization of their circuits and using Cadence Celsius Thermal Solver and AWR software products to simulate their designs, go through the validation process, and debug their boards.

For over 40 years, Formula SAE Student Competition has been preparing students for an industry career by giving them hands-on experience to develop their soft skills, foster teamwork, and practice solving real-world mobility industry problems. Watch this short video and hear directly from Penn Electric Racing team members and how their work is applicable for working in the sustainable energy and transportation industries as they contribute to making the world a greener place.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734480/Penn-Electric-Racing-Revs-Up-with-Cadence-Celsius-Thermal-Solver-and-AWR-Software-Products