Visual Lease Appoints Amie Durr as First Chief Product Officer

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced its first Chief Product Officer, Amie Durr . Having most recently served as the company's Senior Vice President of Product, Durr brings nearly 15 years of product management experience to Visual Lease. With the introduction of this C-level office, Durr will oversee the organization's Product and Engineering teams to ensure continued product innovation with even greater speed to market.

"For more than 26 years, Visual Lease has helped companies maximize the value of their leases," said Visual Lease CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "We remain committed to delivering a platform that empowers organizations to leverage their lease portfolios as strategic assets. With Amie's expert guidance and direction, our Product and Engineering teams will work seamlessly together while introducing new platform features and functionality that enable our customers to fully control and leverage their portfolios to make stronger business decisions."

Durr joined Visual Lease in August 2022 as Senior Vice President of Product. Prior to joining the company, Durr was the Vice President of Product Management at SparkPost, where she was responsible for products delivering nearly 40% of all commercial emails. Amie's contributions were a driving force behind MessageBird's acquisition of SparkPost for $600M in 2021.

"Our most recent survey under The Visual Lease Data Institute found that 83% of companies are not prioritizing dedicated technology, people and processes to successfully manage their lease-related expenses," said Durr. "In my new role, I am excited to champion continued product innovation to help these organizations use Visual Lease to not only sustain lease accounting compliance, but also, optimize their leases for a range of tangible business benefits."

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, empowers organizations to leverage their lease portfolio as a strategic asset. Our platform is uniquely designed to meet the needs of every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio to reduce risk, drive confident and sustained lease accounting compliance and provide the visibility required to make agile business decisions. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards and implement proper lease controls to improve the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our award-winning software is used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets globally. For more information, visit?visuallease.com.

