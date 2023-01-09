DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Rheumatoid Arthritis Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth in the 7MM at a Minimal CAGR of 1.9% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The dynamics of the rheumatoid arthritis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities. Companies like GlaxoSmithKline [Otilimab (MOR103/GSK3196165)], Taisho Pharmaceutical [Ozoralizumab (TS-152)], Aclaris Therapeutics [Zunsemetinib (ATI-450)], Abivax [ABX464], and others with their key candidates are in the late clinical and filing stage.

DelveInsight's Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, rheumatoid arthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into the 7MM [the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the rheumatoid arthritis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 27 billion in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total rheumatoid arthritis prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 4 . 7 million in 2021.

. in 2021. Leading rheumatoid arthritis companies such as Taisho Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm, GlaxoSmithKline, Aclaris Therapeutics, Pfizer, Abivax, Bristol Myers Squibb, Oscotec/Genosco, Mesoblast, Pfizer Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco, Abbvie, Horizon Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Istesso, SynAct Pharma, Cyxone, and others are developing novel rheumatoid arthritis drugs that can be available in the rheumatoid arthritis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel rheumatoid arthritis drugs that can be available in the rheumatoid arthritis market in the coming years. The promising rheumatoid arthritis therapies in the pipeline include Ozoralizumab (TS-152), Artlegia (Olokizumab), Otilimab (GSK3196165/MOR103), Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), Ritlecitinib (PF-06651600), ABX464 , Branebrutinib , Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703), MPC-300-IV , PF-06650833 , JTE -051 , ABBV-154 , TAS5315 , MBS2320 , AMT-101 , AP1189 , Rabeximod (Rob 803) , and others.

(TS-152), (Olokizumab), (GSK3196165/MOR103), (ATI-450), (PF-06651600), , , (SKI-O-703), , , , , , , , , , and others. In June 2022 , Cyxone received a response from a Type B Pre-IND meeting with the US FDA. The response from the FDA facilitates Cyxone to continue planning the Phase IIb study with Rabeximod in RA.

received a response from a Type B Pre-IND meeting with the US FDA. The response from the FDA facilitates Cyxone to continue planning the Phase IIb study with Rabeximod in RA. In December 2021 , Taisho Pharmaceuticals presented the interim results from a 24-week administration in Phase II/III clinical trial (OHZORA study) of ozoralizumab in adult patients with RA at the annual meeting of the Japanese Society for Clinical Rheumatology and Related Research.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis is a type of autoimmune disease. It happens when our immune system, which is supposed to defend us, malfunctions and starts attacking our own tissues. It causes inflammation in the joint lining (the synovium). As a result, joints may become red, warm, swollen, and painful, which are all symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. The precise causes of rheumatoid arthritis are still unknown.

Because the early signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis are similar to those of many other diseases, it can be difficult to detect in its early stages. There is no single blood test or physical finding that can confirm the diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis.

There is no known cure for rheumatoid arthritis. However, clinical trials of rheumatoid arthritis show that remission of symptoms is more common when rheumatoid arthritis treatment with disease-modifying antirheumatic medicines begins early (DMARDs).

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 4.7 million prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU4 and the UK countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of rheumatoid arthritis cases, whereas France accounted for the lowest cases in 2021

The rheumatoid arthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases

Patients on Targeted Therapies

Line-Wise Treated Cases

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market

Over the last few years, there has been a dramatic improvement in rheumatoid arthritis outcomes as a direct result of paradigm shifts in rheumatoid arthritis treatment. At the moment, the main rheumatoid arthritis treatment options are Medicine (for long-term relief of symptoms and slowing the progression of the condition), Supportive treatments (including physiotherapy and occupational therapy, to help keep the patient mobile and manage any problems related to daily activities), and Surgery (to correct any joint problems that develop over a period of time). Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are typically used only for symptomatic treatment until a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis is established because they reduce pain and stiffness in patients but have no effect on disease progression.

Moreover, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are used to target inflammation and prevent further joint damage and disease progression. DMARDs are a class of drugs that have been shown to affect the underlying cause of rheumatoid arthritis by reducing immune system overactivity, thereby alleviating pain, swelling, and stiffness and preventing joint changes. DMARDs can be prescribed singly or in combination as an initial part of treatment.

Methotrexate is the first-line DMARD agent for the majority of rheumatoid arthritis patients. It has a relatively quick onset of action at therapeutic doses (6-8 weeks), good efficacy, a low toxicity profile, is easy to administer, and is relatively inexpensive.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Artlegia (Olokizumab): R-Pharm

TS-152 (Ozoralizumab): Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Otilimab (GSK3196165/MOR103): GlaxoSmithKline

ATI-450 (Zunsemetinib/CDD-450): Aclaris Therapeutics

Branebrutinib: Bristol Myers Squibb

LY3462817: Eli Lilly and Company

TAS5315: Taiho Pharmaceutical

Rabeximod (Rob 803): Cyxone

GS-5718: Gilead Sciences

KPL-404: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

MBS2320: Istesso

AMT-101: Applied Molecular Transport

Dazodalibep (HZN-4920): Horizon Therapeutics

Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703): Genosco/Oscotec

HB-AdMSCs: Hope Biosciences

ABX464: Abivax

MPC-300-IV: Mesoblast

PF-06650833: Pfizer

JTE 051: Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco

Dekavil (F8IL10): Pfizer/Philogen

ABBV-154: AbbVie

PF-06651600 (Ritlecitinib): Pfizer

AP1189: SynAct Pharma

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the rheumatoid arthritis market is anticipated to change in the future due to the increasing awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities by the leading companies working in the rheumatoid arthritis market space. Moreover, current therapies, such as biological DMARDs, have shown promising results in treating rheumatoid arthritis patients, and market penetration is expected to increase in the future, driving rheumatoid arthritis market growth.

Furthermore, there is still a high demand for therapies with a similar efficacy profile to current therapies but a better safety profile and a more patient-friendly RoA. Oral classes, such as JAKi and the upcoming BTKi, are expected to contribute to the rheumatoid arthritis market growth due to patient-friendly RoA.

However, several factors are likely to hamper the rheumatoid arthritis market growth. The rheumatoid arthritis market is highly competitive, and new entrants are expected to face some resistance and low uptake because anti-TNFs currently dominate the rheumatoid arthritis market, and the entry of biosimilars will pose significant challenges to new and upcoming treatment options in the rheumatoid arthritis market.

In addition, the entry of biosimilars has already begun in the US and EU (i.e., Remicade biosimilars), and as a result, sales value has started to decline. The impact will be more pronounced when biosimilars/ generics of some blockbuster drugs, such as Humira (i.e., 2023 in the US), Xeljanz (i.e., 2025 in the US), will enter the rheumatoid arthritis market, and this will significantly impact the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market CAGR 1.9 % Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size in 2021 USD 27 Billion Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Aclaris Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cyxone, Gilead Sciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Istesso, Applied Molecular Transport, Horizon Therapeutics, Genosco/Oscotec, Hope Biosciences, Abivax, Mesoblast, Akros Pharma, Japan Tobacco, Pfizer, Philogen, AbbVie, Pfizer, SynAct Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Immunex, UCB, Astellas Pharma, Roche, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Swedish Orphan Biovitrium (SOBI), and others Key Pipeline Rheumatoid ArthritisTherapies Artlegia (Olokizumab), TS-152 (Ozoralizumab), Otilimab (GSK3196165/MOR103), ATI-450 (Zunsemetinib/CDD-450), Branebrutinib, LY3462817, TAS5315, Rabeximod (Rob 803), GS-5718, KPL-404, MBS2320, AMT-101, Dazodalibep (HZN-4920), Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703), HB-AdMSCs, ABX464, MPC-300-IV, PF-06650833, JTE 051, Dekavil (F8IL10), ABBV-154, PF-06651600 (Ritlecitinib), AP1189, and others

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Rheumatoid Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Rheumatoid Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics: Rheumatoid Arthritis market drivers and barriers

Rheumatoid Arthritis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Key Insights 2. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Introduction 3. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Executive Summary 5. Rheumatoid Arthritis Key Events 6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7. Disease Background and Overview 8. Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment and Management 9. Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Finding 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Population of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.4 United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials 12. Rheumatoid Arthritis Marketed Drugs 13. Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Drugs 14. Seven Major Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Analysis 14.1 Key Finding 14.2 Market Outlook 14.3 Attribute Analysis 14.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 14.6 United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK 14.8 Japan 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Market Access and Reimbursement 18. Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

