CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 9.62 Million in 2030| Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAR-T cell therapy market size reached USD 1.29 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly expanding clinical trial activities, proliferating mergers & acquisitions, and attractive initial public offerings are the primary factors driving the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market.





CAR T-cell therapy is also frequently referred to as a sort of cell-based gene therapy, as it involves modifying the genes within T cells to make them more effective at fighting cancer. CAR-T treatment is used to treat certain forms of blood cancers, while it is also being studied for other types of cancer. CAR T therapy is also called Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. T cells are utilized in CAR T treatment because they are responsible for the destruction of cancerous and virus-infected cells.

Cancer cells are known to conceal themselves from the immune system, however employing CAR T treatment, scientists have improved T cells' capacity to find and kill cancer cells. On May 28, 2022, for instance, Novartis announced, that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) accelerated clearance for the therapy in patients with refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Although the first authorized anti-CD19 CAR-T treatment provided promising results, complications such as high relapse rates and resistance were encountered, necessitating the search for modified CAR-T cells that are more effective for therapeutic usage. CAR-T cell structure and manufacturing innovations have resulted in considerable gains in effectiveness and persistence, especially with the creation of fourth-gen CAR-T cells.

Drivers:

Increases in prevalence of numerous forms of cancer around the world are resulting in future expansion for the CAR T treatment market. Given the extraordinary patient outcomes, this treatment has attracted the attention of numerous researchers and general public. Regarding the use of chimeric antigen receptors in the treatment of cancer, the life science, and biotechnology industries have experienced a continuous increase. The growing number of cancer cases around the world, increasing number of government initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the disease, and success of patient assistance programs (PAPs) are all positive developments for the global industry.

The growth of the CAR T cell therapy market is also being driven by the extensive R&D efforts of leading players in the industry. The increasing demand for cell-based therapies has prompted companies to invest considerably in their production. This element can potentially benefit the global CAR-T cell therapy market in the forecast period. The increasing demand for CAR T-cell therapy products is driving market expansion. This demand is being driven by rising incidence of cancers such as multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and leukemia.

The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society reports that there were 34,920 new cases of myeloma diagnosed in the United States in 2021 (19,320 males and 15,600 females) and that an additional 138,415 people are currently living with or in remission from myeloma.

Restraints:

The low demand for therapy is one of the primary challenges facing market participants. In addition, the expense of treatment is expensive, which does not sit well with the public, who belong to various socioeconomic categories and have varying spending capacities. Drug development for CAR T therapy is generally more difficult than for other treatments. The expansion of the market could be hindered by the existence of a number of difficulties connected to the advancement of CAR T advanced technologies. Lack of clear direction from the USFDA, problems with logistics, concerns about product safety, and so on represent possible obstacles.

Growth Projections:

The CAR-T cell therapy market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 1.29 Million in 2021 to USD 9.62 Million in 2030. Increase in number of clinical studies for cell therapy is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

CAR-T cell treatments have tremendous potential as a novel type of cancer therapy that employs the immune system to combat disease. Through CAR T therapy, patient or donor T cells are genetically modified to produce a chimeric antigen receptor specific for a tumor antigen. The goal of the development of CAR-T cells in their fourth and subsequent generations is to improve their tumor-killing efficacy, duration of persistence in vivo, infiltration into solid tumor tissues, and ability to influence the immune system. Hematological malignancies have a wide variety of symptoms and causes; therefore, it's important to take those into account as these approaches evolve into treatments.

The pipeline of investigational CAR-T cell treatments has rapidly expanded, reaching about 500 trials in 2020. Although CD19 was the focus of the first CAR-T investigations, current clinical initiatives are addressing a far broader variety of targets and tumor types. B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is a frequent cell surface antigen in multiple myeloma and is a target of additional CAR-Ts. Furthermore, Novartis introduced T-Charge, their next-generation CAR-T platform, on December 13, 2021. This platform will form the basis for a number of novel experimental CAR-T cell therapies currently in development at Novartis.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., BioNTech SE, Biocad, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly, and Company.

On April 1, 2022 , Kite, a Gilead Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized commercial production at the company's new manufacturing facility for CAR T-cell treatment in Frederick, Maryland . The facility will produce Kite's blood cancer-treating CAR T-cell therapy, which has been authorized by the FDA.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 1.29 Million CAGR (2022-2030) 24.9 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 9.62 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Indication, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., BioNTech SE, Biocad, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented CAR-T cell therapy market on the basis of type, indication, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Abecma



Breyanzi



Kymriah



Yescarta

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)



Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)



Multiple Myeloma (MM)



Follicular Lymphoma (FL)



Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



Cancer Treatment Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

