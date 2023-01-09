Zion Market Research: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size, Statistics, Forecast & Share Worth USD 40.9 Billion, By 2030 at 12.5% CAGR | Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Trends, Demand, Growth & Analysis Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global temperature controlled packaging market size was worth around USD 14.2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 40.9 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.5% between 2022 and 2030.





Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Overview

Cold chain components include temperature-controlled packaging (TCP). TCP is created and validated by strict requirements to maintain products within a particular temperature range for a predetermined amount of time. For instance, many medications must maintain a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees. Others must maintain a controlled room temperature, such as between 15 and 25°C, while yet others must maintain a frozen state. TCP solutions come in three varieties: hybrid, passive, and active. Refrigerated boxes and pallet shippers are examples of active systems that run on a power source like a lithium battery. A refrigerant, such as wet or dry ice, gel packs or wraps, foam bricks, phase change materials (PCM), or liquid nitrogen, is used in passive systems together with insulated packaging. Additionally, hybrid TCP systems combine components of active and passive systems.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/temperature-controlled-packaging-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

275 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global temperature controlled packaging market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global temperature controlled packaging market size was valued at around USD 14.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40.9 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The global temperature controlled packaging market is anticipated to grow as a result of the expanding pharmaceutical industry, technological developments in reusable packaging, and rising utilization of temperature control packaging solutions for the transportation of medications, clinical trial distribution products, donor organs, and blood transfers.

Based on the product, the insulated shippers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2021.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Temperature Controlled Packaging Market By Product (Insulated Shippers, Protective Packaging, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants, And Others), By Type (Active Packaging, Hybrid Packaging, And Passive Packaging), By Usage Type (Single-Use Packaging And Reusable Packaging), By Temperature Control Medium (Insulating Materials, Phase Change Materials, And Others), By Application (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Chemicals And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for temperature controlled packaging across various industries to drive the market growth.

The increasing demand for temperature controlled packaging across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals, and others are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. In the pharmaceuticals sector, these products are used for the transportation of medicines at a certain temperature which is necessary to protect from damage. For instance, the recommended temperatures for vaccine storage include -80°C (dry ice), -60°C, -20°C, and the more common 2-8°C temperature range. In addition, these products are used in the food & beverages sector to protect the shelf life of frozen foods such as bakery, meat, and others. Thus, the growing adoption of temperature controlled packaging in various sectors drives the global temperature controlled packaging market expansion.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Restraints

Volatility in crude oil prices hampering the market growth.

Temperature-controlled packaging is typically produced using a variety of raw materials, including polystyrene, polyurethane, and others. As a result, changes in the price of crude oil affect the cost of raw materials required to produce temperature-controlled packaging. The price of temperature-controlled packaging also rises as a result of the volatility in crude oil prices acts as a significant barrier to market expansion as a result.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/temperature-controlled-packaging-market

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Opportunities

Increasing emphasis on producing medicines and treatments for rare diseases in the pharmaceutical industry.

The growing use of cutting-edge technologies in the pharmaceutical industry presents a potential for the global temperature controlled packaging market expansion. Additionally, the digital platforms monitor temperature, vibration, and other variables for cold chain payload transfers. The market grows more quickly when information like flight schedules, weather, and the promise of quick delivery of goods is made available.

Additionally, the increasing use of vacuum panel insulation (VPI) with stage modification materials might lengthen the shelf life of pharmaceutical products that are stored and support market expansion. Another potential for market expansion is the growing emphasis on pharmaceutical companies developing medications and treatments for uncommon illnesses. These medications have a limited shelf life and are made of expensive ingredients. They require a stringent temperature-controlled environment as a result. Thus, in the approaching years, this factor will contribute to the market's expansion.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Challenges

High capital investment and lack of awareness act as a major challenge for the market growth.

Packaging solutions with passive temperature control are gaining popularity. But factors like higher initial costs for thermally controlled packaging, a lack of knowledge about packaging options in some developing nations, and strict government regulations on the shipment of temperature-sensitive products like drugs and pharmaceutical products are major obstacles to the market's expansion.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global temperature controlled packaging market is segmented based on product, type, usage type, temperature control medium, application, and region.

Based on product, the global market is bifurcated into insulated shippers, protective packaging, insulated containers, refrigerants, and others. The insulated shippers accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and are expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) coolers, reflective bubble mailers, insulated pallet liners, insulated pallet covers, and other thermal shippers are examples of insulated shippers.

The most recent products include sustainable shippers made of cotton and plants, as well as insulated shippers made entirely of renewable materials. Insulated containers account for a sizeable portion of the market. The ideal shipping containers for long-distance transit are those that are insulated to maintain a comfortable and dry inside environment. Since they are inside insulated, the environment is maintained while they are in storage, and they continue to function normally until the container is opened. However, because they guarantee the safe transportation of a variety of temperature-sensitive goods, insulated shippers are mostly utilized as packaging materials. These may transport a payload with a volume ranging from 4 to 100 liters that is temperature-sensitive. Thus, driving the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global temperature controlled packaging is categorized into healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, chemicals, and others. The food and beverages segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Food industries are increasingly in need of cost-effective high passive temperature packaging solutions to store and transport huge quantities of perishable, processed, and frozen food due to expanding global food consumption. Fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, and frozen items all need to be packaged and shipped in temperature-controlled containers.

Additionally, solutions for cold chain packaging keep food frozen at the right temperatures, maintain the freshness of produce, and prevent delicate items like chocolates and confections from melting in transportation. Therefore, these factors influence the temperature controlled packaging market during the forecast period.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/temperature-controlled-packaging-market

List of Key Players in Temperature Controlled Packaging Market:

Cold Chain Technologies

Sonoco Products Company

Va-Q-Tec AG

Pelican BioThermal Limited

Softbox

Sofrigam SA

Intelsius

Inmark Global Holdings LLC

Envirotainer

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Temperature Controlled Packaging Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Industry?

What segments does the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 14.2 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 40.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.5% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cold Chain Technologies, Sonoco Products Company, Va-Q-Tec AG, Pelican BioThermal Limited, Softbox, Sofrigam SA, Intelsius, Inmark Global Holdings, LLC, Envirotainer, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/418

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/temperature-controlled-packaging-market

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Packaging Technology Group, LLC, a top supplier of environmentally friendly, curbside-recyclable thermal packaging solutions for the life sciences sector, has been acquired by Cold Chain Technologies, LLC, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and a leading global provider of thermal packaging solutions for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products. The acquisition of PTG strengthens CCT's dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. PTG's TRUEtemp Naturals® Line, which was first introduced in 2018, makes use of exclusive design and manufacturing techniques to deliver time-temperature performance at pharmaceutical-grade levels in a solution that is 100% curbside recyclable and environmentally friendly. Customers who use PTG's solutions lower the overall carbon footprint of the life sciences sector by millions of pounds annually and cut back on landfill waste.

Packaging Technology Group, LLC, a top supplier of environmentally friendly, curbside-recyclable thermal packaging solutions for the life sciences sector, has been acquired by Cold Chain Technologies, LLC, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and a leading global provider of thermal packaging solutions for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products. The acquisition of PTG strengthens CCT's dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. PTG's TRUEtemp Naturals® Line, which was first introduced in 2018, makes use of exclusive design and manufacturing techniques to deliver time-temperature performance at pharmaceutical-grade levels in a solution that is 100% curbside recyclable and environmentally friendly. Customers who use PTG's solutions lower the overall carbon footprint of the life sciences sector by millions of pounds annually and cut back on landfill waste. In December 2022 , Sonoco ThermoSafe, a division of Sonoco, a producer of temperature assurance cold chain packaging, is extending its Orion Rental packaging program in the United Kingdom as the demand for environmentally friendly packaging for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals rises. A growing array of biologics, vaccines, and clinical supplies-as well as other healthcare products that must be transported at specific temperatures-are now available to UK healthcare organizations through the Orion reusable rental packaging initiative.

Regional Dominance:

North America held the highest revenue share in 2021.

North America held the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to hold a significant share in the global temperature controlled packaging market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for frozen food and the rise in online retailing platforms, especially in the countries like US and Canada. For instance, The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and FMI estimate that frozen food will generate $65.1 billion in retail sales in 2020, a 21% rise from the previous year.

This makes frozen food a pandemic powerhouse. Sales of frozen foods increased in 2020 in both dollars and units (+21%), with nearly all varieties of frozen foods experiencing double-digit sales growth. In addition, the increasing demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors that propel the temperature controlled packaging market in the region. In the region, the US holds the dominant position in the pharmaceutical market due to the presence of major companies such as Pfizer, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, and others. For instance, The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) estimates that U.S. companies do more than half of all pharmaceutical R&D globally ($75 billion). Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically raised the demand for COVID-19 vaccines, cell and gene treatments, other flu vaccines, and medications.

The market for temperature-controlled packaging is predicted to grow since there is an increase in demand for the shipping of vaccines around the world. Three of the available COVID vaccines are produced in the US: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer), and Moderna (Moderna Inc.). All COVID-19 vaccinations must be stored according to precise guidelines. For instance, the Moderna COVID vaccination must be kept between -25°C and -15°C in the freezer, and once withdrawn, must be kept between 2 and 8°C. Therefore, maintaining a cold chain during the storage of COVID-19 vaccines is crucial. Thus, the aforementioned facts supported the market growth in the region.

Besides, the second-largest market share for temperature controlled packaging is anticipated to come from Europe. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are among the nations that dominate the European market. The demand for temperature-controlled packaging is increasing as a result of the region's fast-growing pharmaceutical industry.

The efficacy of the product must remain unmodified and completely intact throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain. To comply with regulations, businesses create high-quality goods, enforce rules, and spend money on temperature-controlled packaging. Moreover, the innovative product launch by the market players in the region is one of the significant reasons that penetrate the market growth in the region. For instance, in January 2019, Softbox, a global pioneer, and manufacturer of temperature control packaging for the life science and logistics industries, announced plans to introduce new pallet and parcel shipping systems at the Temperature Controlled Logistics (IQPC) conference in London.

The new Tempcell ECO, as well as the Tempcell MAX and Silverpod MAX, which are being unveiled in Europe for the first time, are among the cold chain shipping solutions that will be highlighted during the conference. The next-generation recyclable parcel shipper for the life science sector is called the Tempcell ECO by Softbox. It is produced from recycled corrugated paper and is completely kerbside recyclable. It makes use of a ThermafluteTM patent-pending design, is certified for ISTA 7D Summer and Winter profiles, and can control a variety of temperature ranges, including products with a 00C to 300C operating temperature. Thus, these types of product launches support the market expansion in the region over the forecast period.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2030)

Insulated Shippers

Protective Packaging

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Others

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: By Type Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Active Packaging

Hybrid Packaging

Passive Packaging

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: By Usage Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Single-Use Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: By Temperature Control Medium Outlook (2022-2030)

Insulating Materials

Phase Change Materials

Others

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-temperature-controlled-packaging-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Shipping Container Market - Global Industry Analysis - The global Shipping Container Market accrued earnings worth approximately 6.45 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 16.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 12.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Shipping Container Market accrued earnings worth approximately 6.45 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 16.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 12.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.18 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 8.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 8.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.18 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 8.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 8.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Cheese Liners Market - Global Industry Analysis: The Global Cheese Liner Market size was worth around USD 1300 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1700 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.50% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Packaging Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-temperature-controlled-packaging-market-size-statistics-forecast--share-worth-usd-40-9-billion-by-2030-at-12-5-cagr--temperature-controlled-packaging-industry-trends-demand-growth--analysis-report-by-zmr-301716536.html