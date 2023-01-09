PESG Research, a research group under the Future Markets Research Tank (FMRT), in proud to release an industry report on the emerging cultured food market, featuring Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ: STKH), an innovative cultured meat leader. To read the full report, click herehttps://bit.ly/3XiW5PO

Key Insights:

The emerging cultured food industry has immense potential to address several pressing global issues, including food scarcity, sustainability, and public health. Cell-cultured food production has been shown to have environmental and health benefits and has the potential to reduce the demand for traditional livestock production. However, current plant-based and cell-based meat alternatives have struggled to replicate the taste, look, and feel of real meat, leading to the search for new solutions.

Steakholder Foods is poised to become an industry leader in this space. The company, founded in 2017, is using advanced 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering technology to produce slaughter-free meat products as an alternative to industrialized animal farming. Steakholder aims to minimize the environmental impact of livestock farming, offer more nutritious and safer food options, and become the technological enabler for both large and small companies through global expansion.

In 2022, Steakholder made significant progress towards achieving these goals. The company announced a collaboration with Umami Meats, a Singaporean cultured seafood startup, giving it access to the Asian region and a $110 billion seafood and fish market. Steakholder also filed a provisional patent in the United States for a new process using 3D printing technology to create cell-cultured fish, and received a registered trademark in Japan, where the government is considering developing a regulatory framework for the production and sale of cultivated meat. In addition, Steakholder received patents in Australia and New Zealand for its methods of producing muscle fiber in meat, improving product quality.

Steakholder's proprietary 3D bioprinting techniques give it a competitive advantage in the emerging cultured meat market, and the company is well-positioned to lead the way in developing high-quality, structured, 3D-printed alternative meat products. The growing awareness of alternative protein's health and sustainability benefits, as well as increasing interest in a healthy diet, will provide significant growth opportunities for Steakholder in the coming years.

Although the market is still in its early stages, Steakholder Foods is making significant headway in developing the unique capabilities needed in order to make cultured food a reality. As such, they have the potential to become not just a producer, but an enabler of the industry as a whole. Moreover, the company has recently begun to focus on accelerating their Go-To-Market plan and has increasingly been highlighting their commitment to commercialization. With this recent shift, the company is moving in the right direction to capture a meaningful share of this fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar market.

