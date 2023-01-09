Santa Cruz, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - WeShape has launched a progressive web based platform that is seeking to counter the prevalent weight loss culture with a new model for achieving better fitness. The new model's approach focuses on four pillars - intention, movement, community, and beliefs. Through WeShape's platform and its four pronged approach, customers can create and follow a set of personalized at-home workouts to empower a more sustainable and successful approach to physical and mental fitness.

"With the new year approaching, most people focus on weight-loss as their primary New Year's resolution. But this is a very short sighted approach as it can backfire. A vast majority of people going into the new year with weight loss goals often stick to these plans for only a short period of time. We are seeking to change this by getting people to focus on their intention and looking at fitness in a more thoughtful manner. Our approach not only focuses on getting people to throw the scale away, but on getting people to connect better with their unique individual bodies through personalized movement," said Katie Bramlett, Co-Founder of WeShape.

Through the platform, WeShape customers have access to as many as 9,000 video files from trainers and they can calibrate the difficulty of the exercises based on their abilities. While the easiest levels of each exercise are easy for novices, the most difficult levels can be challenging for even professional athletes. Just like the workouts, the exercise music and timing can all be adjusted to suit individual tastes. This is done through interaction with the screen to take the exercise up or down through different levels in real time. Currently, workouts have been designed to last for 30 minutes. But the next step for WeShape is to release a time variability feature where users can select the length of their workout and have the option of going as short as 10 minutes. Most of the exercise and workout products that are currently available on the market are generic and have been developed exclusively with the goal of helping people lose weight. At WeShape, the focus is centered more on overall wellness, where users can track their self-confidence, sleep, aches and pains and energy levels through a monthly quiz.

According to Katie, the WeShape approach to fitness is all about mind and body fitness at a deeper level and helping people to connect to their bodies better.

At WeShape, the first goal is to get people to analyze the real reasons why they want to start their fitness journey. Rather than focusing on looks or weight loss, the goal is to get people to develop more meaningful goals so that they are more sustainable. For this, they first need to reject the toxic messaging that fitness is all about looking good and fitting better into tighter clothes. It is no longer about reaching a certain number on the scale, but about moving better, having more energy, getting better sleep and about having gratitude and appreciation for your body.

The second pillar is movement where again, the focus is not on fancy movements but on functional movement patterns rooted in exercise physiology. All the workouts are tailored for individuals based on what works for them best.

The third pillar, community, is about giving users access to a like minded community of individuals who are on a similar journey through regular video calls. As part of this approach, there is a WeConnect feature on the website that users can click on to join regular calls, and Q&A sessions with trainers. They also have a weekly podcast where they cover topics like toxic weight-loss culture and unsubscribing from old belief systems.

The fourth pillar, beliefs, probes into the belief systems of individuals to help them form healthy beliefs centered around movement and the mind-body connection. As part of this process, users discuss and evaluate their belief systems and acknowledge those they have adopted just to fit into a social construct. This frees them to form healthy beliefs that help them to connect better to their bodies.

"We need to completely change the way we look at fitness. At WeShape, we are trying to get our customers to question their original beliefs centered on weight loss ideas to move more in tune with their bodies. This leads to better physical and mental wellness in the long run," concluded Katie Bramlett.

