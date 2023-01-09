Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Enersize Oyj TO3 (17/23)

At the request of Enersize Oyj, equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 12, 2023. Security name: Enersize Oyj TO3 -------------------------------- Short name: ENERS TO3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000541255 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 289261 -------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Enersize Oyj. The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from January 13, 2023 to January 26, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0,04 SEK and a minimum of the company's quota value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 30 January 2023 - 13 February 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 9 February 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.