Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces the termination of the liquidity contract signed on April 1st, 2015, with KEPLER CHEUVREUX. The termination has taken effect January 6, 2023, after market close.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started on April 1st, 2015:

0 shares

3,126,477.80 euros in cash

The following resources appeared on the liquidity accounts as of December 31, 2022:

20 680 shares

2,582,752.55 euros in cash

On the termination date of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account and will be returned:

11,549 shares

4,058,096.92 euros in cash

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,924 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts:

Investor relations: Célia d'Everlange investor-relations@remy-cointreau.com

Media relations: Carina Alfonso Martin press@remy-cointreau.com