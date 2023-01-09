Fiberglass Market Size to Reach USD 23.33 Billion in 2030| Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiberglass market size reached USD 15.97 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of fiberglass in construction and infrastructure industry, and rapid use of composites in the automotive industry are some of the key factors boosting fiberglass market revenue growth. In addition, eco-friendly benefits of fiberglass insulation are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Increasing use of fiberglass in construction and infrastructure industry is a key factor increasing the growth of this market.





Different industries are manufacturing products of fiberglass as well as expanding development of fiberglass market. For instance, on 2 February 2022, Latham Group Inc., a business and manufacturer in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, announced a 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant in Loyalist Township, Ontario, Canada, west of Kingston. Latham's new facility will also serve markets in the eastern half of Canada as well as the northeast and upper Midwest of the United States, producing pools for the company's fiberglass brands, including Latham and Narellan Pools.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/413

Furthermore, rapid use of composites in the automotive industry is rising demand for this market. Textile fiber composites have been used in a variety of space-aerospace, ballistic, industrial, and medical fields due to their high stiffness-to-weight ratio and damage tolerance characteristics. One type of fiberglass, named E-glass three-dimensional (3D) stitched preform composites have been developed for a number of industrial applications owing to their high stiffness-to-weight ratio and damage tolerance characteristics.

The out-of-plane directional stitched fibers are used to achieve this. Recently, some nanoparticles, such as single-walled nanotubes (SWNT), multiwalled nanotubes (MWNT), or nanofibers (NF), were added to the stitched preform or the glass fabric structure during the consolidation process, thus boosting market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Demand for Fiberglass devices has significantly increased over the years due to increasing use of fiberglass in construction and infrastructure industry, which is driving demand for fiberglass and accelerating market's revenue growth. The manufacturers are focusing on two crucial aspects, including raising production and fabric performance and lowering production costs. These two elements have made sure that manufacturers make improvements to the material.

The unique features of various products, such as heat and erosion resistance, are strengthened by the properties of fiberglass in a number of industries, including construction, automobile transportation, and infrastructure. Fiberglass is currently used to insulate buildings due to its poor heat conductivity and ability to withstand extremely high temperatures. The rising demand for fiberglass across all industries is expected to be governed by the automotive and construction sectors.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiberglass-market

Restraints:

One of the significant challenges hindering the growth of this industry is concerns about fiberglass insulation. It loses its insulation properties when it gets wet. In particular, fiberglass insulation is susceptible to moisture. Until it dries out, wet fiberglass insulation loses all of its R-value and has almost no insulating properties, in contrast to other materials such as foam board or sprayed foam insulation. As attics are the main location for fiberglass batt insulation, moisture from roof leaks or simple condensation can harm the insulation. Furthermore, high cost of fiberglass is hindering the growth of this market.

Growth Projections:

The Fiberglass Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 15.97 Billion in 2021 to USD 23.33 Billion in 2030. Increasing spending in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Growing use of eco-friendly and sustainable products is associated with the demand for Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Grating. The demand for fiberglass is expected to rise with the growth of industries such as refineries, chemicals, oil & petroleum, offshore platforms, marine & shipping, and others, which will also increase the consumption of FRP grating. Since FRP grating is recyclable and eco-friendly, public interest in environmentally friendly and sustainable products will increase overall market demand for fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating during the forecast period. Modern traffic has evolved toward the trend of high speed, high traffic density, and axle load as a result of the growth of the modern economy, which also raises the bar for highway construction.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/413

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., China Jushi Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, Johns Manville, 3B - the fiberglass company, PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION., EMIS, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd., CERTAINTEED., KCC CORPORATION.

On 2 February 2022 , NSG Group is delighted to introduce MAGNAVITM, a high-modulus, high-strength glass fiber that can be utilized as a new reinforcement for FRP and FRTP (fiber-reinforced plastics). It poses the highest level of mechanical functions available among all-glass fibres while retaining the inherent radio-permeability and heat resistance of glass fibers.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 11.25 Billion CAGR (2020-2027) 4.6 % Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 15.79 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016-2018 Forecast period 2020-2027 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea;

Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC. (CTG), Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD.,

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., PFG Fiber

Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Insulation, and AGY Holding Corp. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/413

Emergen Research has segmented Fiberglass Market on the basis of product type, glass type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Glass wool



Direct and assembled roving



Chopped strands



Yarn

Glass Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-glass



S-glass



C-glass



ECR glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation



Building & construction



Aerospace & Defense



Composite



Insulation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Aerospace Robotics Market, By Component (Sensors and Others), By Application (Welding and Others), By Technology (Traditional and Collaborative), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aerospace Valves Market, By Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing, Others), By Application (Environmental Control System, Others), By End-use (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region Forecast to 2030

Enterprise Performance Management Market, By Component (Services and Solutions), By Deployment Mode (On Premise and Cloud) and By End-Use (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Traditional Chinese Medicine Market, By Therapy Type (Herbal Medicine, Cupping Therapy, Compounding Therapy Magneto Therapy, Aroma Therapy, Moxibustion, Acupuncture, Others), By Disease Type (Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), By Region Forecast to 2030

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Procedure (Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB), Adjustable Gastric Band (AGB), and Others), By Product Type (Minimally invasive devices, Non-invasive devices, and Others), and By Region Forecast To 2030

Animal Wound Care Market, By Product (Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, and Traditional Wound Care), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Medical Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste (Hazardous Waste and Non-Hazardous Waste), By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, and Others), By Treatment Site, By Service, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Optometry Equipment Market, By Type of Examination (Retina Examination, Cornea Examination, and General Examination), By End-Use (Eye Specialties, Hospitals, and Academic Research Institutions), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-975

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-fiberglass-market

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fiberglass-market-size-to-reach-usd-23-33-billion-in-2030-emergen-research-301716384.html