Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) (Paris:ALMDT) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2022:

22,055 shares

€185,538.38 in cash

During the second half of 2022, it has been traded a total of:

BUY 117,811 Shares EUR 1,061,433.27 470 transactions SELL 116,724 Shares EUR 1,034,869.68 339 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

20,968 shares

€214,295.64 in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:

4,404 shares

173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

EUR Total 470 117,811 1,061,433.27 339 116,724 1,034,869.68 20220701 4 1,711 19,541.70 1 1 11.50 20220704 2 561 6,294.42 1 1 11.22 20220705 7 2,831 31,101.70 1 1 11.30 20220706 4 1,204 13,049.30 1 1 11.10 20220707 1 1 10.90 5 2,572 28,735.40 20220708 5 1,506 16,647.54 1 1 11.14 20220711 4 1,311 14,282.56 2 4 44.64 20220712 4 1,191 12,999.02 9 4,323 48,429.58 20220713 6 2,211 24,065.42 1 1 11.22 20220714 4 1,341 14,046.10 1 1 10.70 20220715 2 221 2,302.84 5 2,559 27,523.68 20220718 0 0 0.00 3 1,690 18,631.40 20220719 1 269 2,937.48 0 0 0.00 20220720 1 1 11.14 2 391 4,355.74 20220721 1 1 11.16 5 2,311 26,024.96 20220722 1 1 11.30 4 1,411 16,119.90 20220725 6 2,321 25,713.46 1 1 11.46 20220726 5 1,771 18,845.60 1 1 10.80 20220727 5 1,641 17,068.56 1 1 10.56 20220728 4 1,241 13,250.50 2 327 3,584.46 20220729 1 1 10.70 5 2,651 28,708.50 20220801 1 1 11.20 2 801 9,051.20 20220802 5 2,251 24,858.60 1 1 11.20 20220803 3 881 9,668.22 4 1,621 18,268.02 20220804 3 1,051 11,560.04 2 711 8,005.84 20220805 2 321 3,492.62 2 149 1,656.78 20220808 3 911 9,833.60 1 1 11.00 20220809 3 551 5,916.90 1 1 10.90 20220810 3 531 5,670.20 2 26 284.30 20220811 1 1 10.98 9 5,001 56,689.98 20220812 6 2,031 23,346.64 4 1,055 12,585.96 20220815 2 210 2,377.44 2 6 69.36 20220816 2 291 3,288.40 1 1 11.40 20220817 4 679 7,652.14 1 1 11.30 20220818 4 831 9,249.80 1 1 11.20 20220819 5 1,491 16,269.80 1 1 11.20 20220822 5 1,361 14,646.10 1 1 10.90 20220823 3 491 5,252.72 1 1 10.72 20220824 1 1 10.64 2 461 4,997.04 20220825 1 1 10.84 2 2 21.70 20220826 2 221 2,351.68 2 2 21.76 20220829 4 671 7,026.52 1 1 10.52 20220830 1 1 10.50 2 2 21.08 20220831 1 1 10.42 2 2 21.04 20220901 4 641 6,674.06 1 1 10.46 20220902 1 1 10.48 2 2 20.96 20220905 4 621 6,341.06 1 1 10.26 20220906 1 1 10.18 2 6 61.98 20220907 2 201 2,038.34 1 1 10.34 20220908 3 431 4,317.78 1 1 10.18 20220909 2 237 2,393.76 1 1 10.16 20220912 4 551 5,472.28 1 1 10.08 20220913 1 1 9.86 1 1 9.86 20220914 4 551 5,354.01 1 1 9.81 20220915 5 629 6,068.62 1 1 9.68 20220916 6 1,114 10,501.26 1 1 9.56 20220919 12 2,336 20,742.69 10 7,049 66,206.45 20220920 6 1,521 14,575.35 1 1 9.75 20220921 6 1,265 12,060.52 1 1 9.80 20220922 5 1,021 9,624.70 1 1 9.50 20220923 12 2,538 23,067.76 3 339 3,031.42 20220926 10 1,901 15,765.32 1 1 8.52 20220927 7 1,061 8,130.35 1 1 7.95 20220928 9 1,140 8,319.32 10 7,113 55,301.86 20220929 6 1,411 10,856.64 1 1 7.84 20220930 7 1,403 10,500.32 2 19 146.28 20221003 6 931 6,868.41 1 1 7.61 20221004 1 1 7.40 10 7,411 57,490.36 20221005 10 2,982 22,794.24 1 1 7.90 20221006 1 1 7.41 4 2,091 15,844.01 20221007 8 2,659 19,213.88 1 1 7.40 20221010 5 1,311 9,139.40 2 2 14.40 20221011 7 1,796 12,157.04 5 3,251 22,921.24 20221012 6 1,453 10,145.58 1 1 7.06 20221013 6 1,501 10,188.48 3 677 4,603.76 20221014 1 1 6.90 6 4,401 30,633.10 20221017 3 621 4,303.10 2 481 3,415.10 20221018 1 1 7.14 15 8,769 66,409.96 20221019 6 2,601 20,482.39 4 1,411 11,598.19 20221020 1 1 7.96 2 3 23.88 20221021 6 2,521 19,548.99 3 665 5,345.43 20221024 2 55 434.70 5 2,341 19,064.50 20221025 3 538 4,225.56 4 1,451 11,691.08 20221026 1 1 8.16 6 2,433 20,211.52 20221027 5 2,321 19,085.55 1 1 8.35 20221028 4 1,131 9,353.55 1 1 8.35 20221031 3 801 6,479.30 1 1 8.10 20221101 1 1 8.45 4 1,491 12,598.95 20221102 1 1 8.35 4 1,411 11,989.75 20221103 4 1,139 9,429.88 1 1 8.32 20221104 2 11 90.77 1 1 8.37 20221107 3 591 4,865.64 2 341 2,878.04 20221108 6 2,551 20,700.62 1 1 8.22 20221109 7 2,921 23,145.09 1 1 8.09 20221110 3 671 5,092.25 8 4,340 34,476.45 20221111 1 1 8.14 10 5,011 42,299.94 20221114 5 2,301 19,703.55 1 1 8.75 20221115 4 1,151 9,665.12 1 1 8.52 20221116 7 3,181 25,912.49 1 1 8.49 20221117 5 1,841 14,432.32 1 1 7.92 20221118 4 921 7,064.40 2 431 3,387.60 20221121 5 1,641 12,667.20 1 1 7.80 20221122 1 1 7.75 1 1 7.75 20221123 1 1 7.98 9 5,261 42,940.18 20221124 2 36 302.59 6 2,485 21,616.39 20221125 1 1 8.90 8 3,601 32,968.90 20221128 6 2,548 22,248.50 1 1 8.84 20221129 5 2,191 18,630.30 1 1 8.70 20221130 2 361 3,054.07 1 1 8.47 20221201 1 1 8.48 4 1,491 12,848.48 20221202 4 1,151 9,573.09 1 1 8.49 20221205 1 1 8.39 5 2,181 18,611.49 20221206 8 3,961 32,578.64 1 1 8.44 20221207 3 771 6,159.66 1 1 8.06 20221208 3 731 5,854.82 2 3 24.66 20221209 2 152 1,222.22 1 1 8.18 20221212 3 701 5,656.58 1 1 8.18 20221213 1 1 8.05 1 1 8.05 20221214 1 1 8.06 2 4 32.24 20221215 4 951 7,484.61 1 1 8.01 20221216 3 661 5,135.50 1 1 7.90 20221219 4 881 6,881.00 2 2 16.00 20221220 2 281 2,160.89 1 1 7.69 20221221 1 1 7.80 2 471 3,683.20 20221222 1 1 7.79 1 1 7.79 20221223 4 792 6,109.65 2 2 15.69 20221226 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20221227 3 741 5,774.98 2 9 71.82 20221228 2 29 226.78 7 3,918 31,767.94 20221229 2 176 1,497.56 9 4,801 41,439.91 20221230 5 1,844 15,987.16 4 1,411 12,695.36

