Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) (Paris:ALMDT) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2022:
- 22,055 shares
- €185,538.38 in cash
During the second half of 2022, it has been traded a total of:
BUY
117,811 Shares
EUR 1,061,433.27
470 transactions
SELL
116,724 Shares
EUR 1,034,869.68
339 transactions
It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 20,968 shares
- €214,295.64 in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:
- 4,404 shares
- 173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.
TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
BUY
SELL
|ALMDT FP
Transactions
Shares
Cash
Transactions
Shares
Cash
Total
470
117,811
1,061,433.27
339
116,724
1,034,869.68
20220701
4
1,711
19,541.70
1
1
11.50
20220704
2
561
6,294.42
1
1
11.22
20220705
7
2,831
31,101.70
1
1
11.30
20220706
4
1,204
13,049.30
1
1
11.10
20220707
1
1
10.90
5
2,572
28,735.40
20220708
5
1,506
16,647.54
1
1
11.14
20220711
4
1,311
14,282.56
2
4
44.64
20220712
4
1,191
12,999.02
9
4,323
48,429.58
20220713
6
2,211
24,065.42
1
1
11.22
20220714
4
1,341
14,046.10
1
1
10.70
20220715
2
221
2,302.84
5
2,559
27,523.68
20220718
0
0
0.00
3
1,690
18,631.40
20220719
1
269
2,937.48
0
0
0.00
20220720
1
1
11.14
2
391
4,355.74
20220721
1
1
11.16
5
2,311
26,024.96
20220722
1
1
11.30
4
1,411
16,119.90
20220725
6
2,321
25,713.46
1
1
11.46
20220726
5
1,771
18,845.60
1
1
10.80
20220727
5
1,641
17,068.56
1
1
10.56
20220728
4
1,241
13,250.50
2
327
3,584.46
20220729
1
1
10.70
5
2,651
28,708.50
20220801
1
1
11.20
2
801
9,051.20
20220802
5
2,251
24,858.60
1
1
11.20
20220803
3
881
9,668.22
4
1,621
18,268.02
20220804
3
1,051
11,560.04
2
711
8,005.84
20220805
2
321
3,492.62
2
149
1,656.78
20220808
3
911
9,833.60
1
1
11.00
20220809
3
551
5,916.90
1
1
10.90
20220810
3
531
5,670.20
2
26
284.30
20220811
1
1
10.98
9
5,001
56,689.98
20220812
6
2,031
23,346.64
4
1,055
12,585.96
20220815
2
210
2,377.44
2
6
69.36
20220816
2
291
3,288.40
1
1
11.40
20220817
4
679
7,652.14
1
1
11.30
20220818
4
831
9,249.80
1
1
11.20
20220819
5
1,491
16,269.80
1
1
11.20
20220822
5
1,361
14,646.10
1
1
10.90
20220823
3
491
5,252.72
1
1
10.72
20220824
1
1
10.64
2
461
4,997.04
20220825
1
1
10.84
2
2
21.70
20220826
2
221
2,351.68
2
2
21.76
20220829
4
671
7,026.52
1
1
10.52
20220830
1
1
10.50
2
2
21.08
20220831
1
1
10.42
2
2
21.04
20220901
4
641
6,674.06
1
1
10.46
20220902
1
1
10.48
2
2
20.96
20220905
4
621
6,341.06
1
1
10.26
20220906
1
1
10.18
2
6
61.98
20220907
2
201
2,038.34
1
1
10.34
20220908
3
431
4,317.78
1
1
10.18
20220909
2
237
2,393.76
1
1
10.16
20220912
4
551
5,472.28
1
1
10.08
20220913
1
1
9.86
1
1
9.86
20220914
4
551
5,354.01
1
1
9.81
20220915
5
629
6,068.62
1
1
9.68
20220916
6
1,114
10,501.26
1
1
9.56
20220919
12
2,336
20,742.69
10
7,049
66,206.45
20220920
6
1,521
14,575.35
1
1
9.75
20220921
6
1,265
12,060.52
1
1
9.80
20220922
5
1,021
9,624.70
1
1
9.50
20220923
12
2,538
23,067.76
3
339
3,031.42
20220926
10
1,901
15,765.32
1
1
8.52
20220927
7
1,061
8,130.35
1
1
7.95
20220928
9
1,140
8,319.32
10
7,113
55,301.86
20220929
6
1,411
10,856.64
1
1
7.84
20220930
7
1,403
10,500.32
2
19
146.28
20221003
6
931
6,868.41
1
1
7.61
20221004
1
1
7.40
10
7,411
57,490.36
20221005
10
2,982
22,794.24
1
1
7.90
20221006
1
1
7.41
4
2,091
15,844.01
20221007
8
2,659
19,213.88
1
1
7.40
20221010
5
1,311
9,139.40
2
2
14.40
20221011
7
1,796
12,157.04
5
3,251
22,921.24
20221012
6
1,453
10,145.58
1
1
7.06
20221013
6
1,501
10,188.48
3
677
4,603.76
20221014
1
1
6.90
6
4,401
30,633.10
20221017
3
621
4,303.10
2
481
3,415.10
20221018
1
1
7.14
15
8,769
66,409.96
20221019
6
2,601
20,482.39
4
1,411
11,598.19
20221020
1
1
7.96
2
3
23.88
20221021
6
2,521
19,548.99
3
665
5,345.43
20221024
2
55
434.70
5
2,341
19,064.50
20221025
3
538
4,225.56
4
1,451
11,691.08
20221026
1
1
8.16
6
2,433
20,211.52
20221027
5
2,321
19,085.55
1
1
8.35
20221028
4
1,131
9,353.55
1
1
8.35
20221031
3
801
6,479.30
1
1
8.10
20221101
1
1
8.45
4
1,491
12,598.95
20221102
1
1
8.35
4
1,411
11,989.75
20221103
4
1,139
9,429.88
1
1
8.32
20221104
2
11
90.77
1
1
8.37
20221107
3
591
4,865.64
2
341
2,878.04
20221108
6
2,551
20,700.62
1
1
8.22
20221109
7
2,921
23,145.09
1
1
8.09
20221110
3
671
5,092.25
8
4,340
34,476.45
20221111
1
1
8.14
10
5,011
42,299.94
20221114
5
2,301
19,703.55
1
1
8.75
20221115
4
1,151
9,665.12
1
1
8.52
20221116
7
3,181
25,912.49
1
1
8.49
20221117
5
1,841
14,432.32
1
1
7.92
20221118
4
921
7,064.40
2
431
3,387.60
20221121
5
1,641
12,667.20
1
1
7.80
20221122
1
1
7.75
1
1
7.75
20221123
1
1
7.98
9
5,261
42,940.18
20221124
2
36
302.59
6
2,485
21,616.39
20221125
1
1
8.90
8
3,601
32,968.90
20221128
6
2,548
22,248.50
1
1
8.84
20221129
5
2,191
18,630.30
1
1
8.70
20221130
2
361
3,054.07
1
1
8.47
20221201
1
1
8.48
4
1,491
12,848.48
20221202
4
1,151
9,573.09
1
1
8.49
20221205
1
1
8.39
5
2,181
18,611.49
20221206
8
3,961
32,578.64
1
1
8.44
20221207
3
771
6,159.66
1
1
8.06
20221208
3
731
5,854.82
2
3
24.66
20221209
2
152
1,222.22
1
1
8.18
20221212
3
701
5,656.58
1
1
8.18
20221213
1
1
8.05
1
1
8.05
20221214
1
1
8.06
2
4
32.24
20221215
4
951
7,484.61
1
1
8.01
20221216
3
661
5,135.50
1
1
7.90
20221219
4
881
6,881.00
2
2
16.00
20221220
2
281
2,160.89
1
1
7.69
20221221
1
1
7.80
2
471
3,683.20
20221222
1
1
7.79
1
1
7.79
20221223
4
792
6,109.65
2
2
15.69
20221226
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20221227
3
741
5,774.98
2
9
71.82
20221228
2
29
226.78
7
3,918
31,767.94
20221229
2
176
1,497.56
9
4,801
41,439.91
20221230
5
1,844
15,987.16
4
1,411
12,695.36
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005490/en/
Contacts:
Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
Head of Corporate Marketing Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Press ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol
+33 6 64 18 99 59
median@alizerp.com
Investors ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 21 10 49 24
ggasparetto@actifin.fr