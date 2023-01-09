Greater New York, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - US-based investment firm, First Capital, seeks to redefine the investment culture and entrepreneurial approach by promoting green technology and green financing in important sectors. The firm intends to bring more private capital into sustainable development projects while at the same time ensuring maximum returns to the investors. As part of its green financing mission, the company focuses on vital sectors like renewable energy, green real estate, and sustainable battery energy solutions, among others.

First Capital promotes investments in the renewable energy sector in order to provide sustainable solutions to energy incentive sectors. According to the company, addressing the increasing energy demand by facilitating the development of alternative solutions is the primary step towards environmental sustainability.

The company is also associated with developing disruptive battery technologies aimed at providing sustainable energy solutions for the automobile industry. The initiative's focus is to move away from conventional sources of battery materials like lithium and shift the focus towards alternative methods that reduce the dependency on finite battery materials. The firm's primary principal, Suneet Singal, is currently involved in several renewable energy sites, including renewable and biodiesel fuel. The firm is also involved with a microbial solutions based company in the agricultural technology sector. The focus of the company is on increased yield, which it sees as a solution for both the food and fuel sectors as the demand for corn and soy increases in both.

Seeking sustainable practices in the construction and property sectors First Capital also focuses on developing a green development strategy in the real estate sector. The company promotes investments in green energy development to power real estate facilities.

Commenting on the focus on green solutions, Suneet Singal, Founder of First Capital, says, "I was never fully content with the real estate sector. Apart from building assets and profit, I've always wanted to give something back to society and the environment. However, I realized that my experience and expertise in the capital market and real estate industry can make a positive impact by connecting investors with green energy solutions. Today my company is collaborating with entrepreneurs to ensure sustainability and carbon neutrality in our ventures."





About First Capital

First Capital ("FC") is a privately held real estate sponsor & investment finance company specializing in both public and private investment vehicles. Since its inception, it has developed into a vertically integrated company. First Capital is actively involved in real estate acquisition and disposition, asset management, master planning and mixed-use development, public and private financial speciality finance vehicles, and advisory. The founding team at First Capital and some of their affiliate companies sponsor various public and private market products, which include a publicly traded non-traded REIT.

First Capital also has private holdings, including development projects and other real estate assets. First Capital provides Real Estate and Investment related services, including Asset Management, Commercial Brokerage, Investment Advisory, Mortgage Banking and Private Equity.





