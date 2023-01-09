SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q4 2022 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2022 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 32.6
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.1
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 6.0
Total Q4 2022 (1,000 tgw): 62.7
For the full year 2022 consolidated harvest volumes are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 114.1
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 63.4
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 16.1
Total FY 2022 (1,000 tgw): 193.7
The full Q4 2022 report will be released on 22 February 2023 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
