Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G ISIN: NO0010310956 Ticker-Symbol: JEP 
Tradegate
09.01.23
18:09 Uhr
37,400 Euro
-1,260
-3,26 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,76037,26018:41
36,72037,18018:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2023 | 16:36
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q4 2022 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2022 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 32.6
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.1
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 6.0
Total Q4 2022 (1,000 tgw): 62.7

For the full year 2022 consolidated harvest volumes are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 114.1
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 63.4
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 16.1
Total FY 2022 (1,000 tgw): 193.7

The full Q4 2022 report will be released on 22 February 2023 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


SALMAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.