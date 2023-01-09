Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Tradegate
09.01.23
18:14 Uhr
2.087,00 Euro
-25,00
-1,18 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.074,002.087,0018:42
2.074,002.084,0018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2023 | 15:30
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company") announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 2, 2023 to Friday January 6, 2023:

Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)233,549 4,028,324,432
2 January 202344615,889.28257,086,620
3 January 202316615,672.10842,601,570
4 January 202370015,424.685710,797,280
5 January 202369615,439.123610,745,630
6 January 202369915,156.752510,594,570
Total 2-6 January Friday2,707 41,825,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,87015,450.963544,344,265
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)52,238 779,739,484
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)239,126 4,114,494,367
Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,020,066 18,489,870,538
2 January 20231,44816,148.850123,383,535
3 January 202367415,989.191410,776,715
4 January 20233,05915,685.812447,982,900
5 January 20233,03615,775.660447,894,905
6 January 20232,93015,486.935245,376,720
Total 2-6 January Friday11,147 175,414,775
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,93715,736.5277140,637,348
Bought from the Foundation*2,81715,736.609044,330,027
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)208,991 3,186,294,672
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,042,967 18,850,252,689

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,294 A shares and 910,459 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1 2023
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1

AP MOELLER-MAERSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.