A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company") announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 2, 2023 to Friday January 6, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 233,549 4,028,324,432 2 January 2023 446 15,889.2825 7,086,620 3 January 2023 166 15,672.1084 2,601,570 4 January 2023 700 15,424.6857 10,797,280 5 January 2023 696 15,439.1236 10,745,630 6 January 2023 699 15,156.7525 10,594,570 Total 2-6 January Friday 2,707 41,825,670 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,870 15,450.9635 44,344,265 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 52,238 779,739,484 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 239,126 4,114,494,367 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,020,066 18,489,870,538 2 January 2023 1,448 16,148.8501 23,383,535 3 January 2023 674 15,989.1914 10,776,715 4 January 2023 3,059 15,685.8124 47,982,900 5 January 2023 3,036 15,775.6604 47,894,905 6 January 2023 2,930 15,486.9352 45,376,720 Total 2-6 January Friday 11,147 175,414,775 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,937 15,736.5277 140,637,348 Bought from the Foundation* 2,817 15,736.6090 44,330,027 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 208,991 3,186,294,672 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,042,967 18,850,252,689

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,294 A shares and 910,459 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

