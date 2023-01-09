Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company") announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 2, 2023 to Friday January 6, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|233,549
|4,028,324,432
|2 January 2023
|446
|15,889.2825
|7,086,620
|3 January 2023
|166
|15,672.1084
|2,601,570
|4 January 2023
|700
|15,424.6857
|10,797,280
|5 January 2023
|696
|15,439.1236
|10,745,630
|6 January 2023
|699
|15,156.7525
|10,594,570
|Total 2-6 January Friday
|2,707
|41,825,670
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,870
|15,450.9635
|44,344,265
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|52,238
|779,739,484
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|239,126
|4,114,494,367
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,020,066
|18,489,870,538
|2 January 2023
|1,448
|16,148.8501
|23,383,535
|3 January 2023
|674
|15,989.1914
|10,776,715
|4 January 2023
|3,059
|15,685.8124
|47,982,900
|5 January 2023
|3,036
|15,775.6604
|47,894,905
|6 January 2023
|2,930
|15,486.9352
|45,376,720
|Total 2-6 January Friday
|11,147
|175,414,775
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,937
|15,736.5277
|140,637,348
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,817
|15,736.6090
|44,330,027
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|208,991
|3,186,294,672
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,042,967
|18,850,252,689
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,294 A shares and 910,459 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 9 January 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
