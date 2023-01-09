Green Power Energy has successfully commissioned the Taung Daw Gwin solar project in Myit Thar, Myanmar. Its Gold Energy subsidiary won a bid to develop the 20 MW array in a utility-scale PV tender.Green Power Energy (GPE), a subsidiary of Myanmar's Gold Energy, said in late December that it had started operating a 20 MW solar plant in Myit Thar, Myanmar. GPE built the project on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, after winning a bid in Myanmar's second tender for utility-scale PV projects. The country's second tender was launched in June 2021 - just a few months after Myanmar's military coup ...

