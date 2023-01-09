Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 2 to January 6, 2023:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 02/01/2023 587,716 59.640928 35,051,927.64 XPAR 02/01/2023 144,000 59.679682 8,593,874.21 CEUX 02/01/2023 36,000 59.743117 2,150,752.21 TQEX 02/01/2023 37,000 59.552326 2,203,436.06 AQEU 03/01/2023 401,438 60.028748 24,097,820.54 XPAR 03/01/2023 260,000 59.748029 15,534,487.54 CEUX 03/01/2023 75,000 59.718969 4,478,922.68 TQEX 03/01/2023 65,000 59.826902 3,888,748.63 AQEU 04/01/2023 474,633 58.027472 27,541,753.12 XPAR 04/01/2023 240,000 57.990016 13,917,603.84 CEUX 04/01/2023 65,000 58.006928 3,770,450.32 TQEX 04/01/2023 65,000 58.002640 3,770,171.60 AQEU 05/01/2023 526,092 57.768144 30,391,358.41 XPAR 05/01/2023 200,000 57.728600 11,545,720.00 CEUX 05/01/2023 55,000 57.752332 3,176,378.26 TQEX 05/01/2023 50,000 57.729787 2,886,489.35 AQEU 06/01/2023 527,111 58.745514 30,965,406.63 XPAR 06/01/2023 195,000 58.739501 11,454,202.70 CEUX 06/01/2023 60,000 58.741661 3,524,499.66 TQEX 06/01/2023 35,000 58.738522 2,055,848.27 AQEU Total 4,098,990 58.794935 240,999,851.66

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com