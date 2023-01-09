Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 2 to January 6, 2023:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
02/01/2023
587,716
59.640928
35,051,927.64
XPAR
02/01/2023
144,000
59.679682
8,593,874.21
CEUX
02/01/2023
36,000
59.743117
2,150,752.21
TQEX
02/01/2023
37,000
59.552326
2,203,436.06
AQEU
03/01/2023
401,438
60.028748
24,097,820.54
XPAR
03/01/2023
260,000
59.748029
15,534,487.54
CEUX
03/01/2023
75,000
59.718969
4,478,922.68
TQEX
03/01/2023
65,000
59.826902
3,888,748.63
AQEU
04/01/2023
474,633
58.027472
27,541,753.12
XPAR
04/01/2023
240,000
57.990016
13,917,603.84
CEUX
04/01/2023
65,000
58.006928
3,770,450.32
TQEX
04/01/2023
65,000
58.002640
3,770,171.60
AQEU
05/01/2023
526,092
57.768144
30,391,358.41
XPAR
05/01/2023
200,000
57.728600
11,545,720.00
CEUX
05/01/2023
55,000
57.752332
3,176,378.26
TQEX
05/01/2023
50,000
57.729787
2,886,489.35
AQEU
06/01/2023
527,111
58.745514
30,965,406.63
XPAR
06/01/2023
195,000
58.739501
11,454,202.70
CEUX
06/01/2023
60,000
58.741661
3,524,499.66
TQEX
06/01/2023
35,000
58.738522
2,055,848.27
AQEU
Total
4,098,990
58.794935
240,999,851.66
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
