Surgery Partners, Inc. Reaffirms 2022 Full Year Guidance

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of management of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, will be meeting with investors today, January 9, 2023, as part of the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation at 8:15 p.m. ET. Based on results through November 2022, the Company is re-affirming its 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $375 million to $385 million and its 2022 Revenue guidance of $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion.



About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

