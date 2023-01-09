BIO UV: 2023 Financial calendar

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, announces its financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.
|Publications
|Dates
|2022 annual revenue
|25 January 2023
|FY 2022 results
|3 April 2023
|H1 2023 revenue
|19 July 2023
|H1 2023 results
|20 September 2023
|2023 annual revenue
|24 January 2024
|FY 2023 results
|3 April 2024
Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.
About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.
Contacts:
|BIO-UV Group
Isabelle Sost
isost@bio-uv.com
|Investors Relations
Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
|Press Relations
Serena Boni - ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
