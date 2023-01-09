Anzeige
Montag, 09.01.2023
WKN: A2JQPS ISIN: FR0013345493 Ticker-Symbol: 4Y4 
Frankfurt
09.01.23
16:06 Uhr
4,840 Euro
-0,060
-1,22 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIO-UV GROUP SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIO-UV GROUP SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8504,86519:59
Actusnews Wire
09.01.2023 | 18:23
120 Leser
BIO UV: 2023 Financial calendar

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, announces its financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

PublicationsDates
2022 annual revenue25 January 2023
FY 2022 results3 April 2023
H1 2023 revenue19 July 2023
H1 2023 results20 September 2023
2023 annual revenue24 January 2024
FY 2023 results3 April 2024

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
Isabelle Sost
isost@bio-uv.com		Investors Relations
Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		Press Relations
Serena Boni - ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2ielZxtZ22dmXFxksuYamJpaWpplGSYZmWdmJZvZ5uamW9myGtmbJjHZnBonmpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77958-bio-uv-pr-2023-financial-calendar-09012023-en.pdf

