American Airlines Is Providing Inclusive Offerings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / American's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion extends to our approach to customer engagement. As an integral part of this deepening commitment, we formed a Community Council in late 2020 made up of well-established community leaders with experience representing different industries. The members of the council have served as strategic advisers who provide us with objective and candid insight on company initiatives, particularly those focused on improving the customer travel experience.

Insights from the Community Council have motivated American to take many steps towards meaningful action, including adding more Black representation in our dining and inflight products as well as entertainment offerings. In 2021, we launched partnerships with Essence, the leading media, technology and commerce company dedicated to the needs of Black women, and Blavity Inc., a diversified digital media company that builds platforms to inform, entertain and engage communities of color. We also retained Walton Isaacson, a leading Black-owned advertising and marketing agency, as one of our agencies of record.

Through our James Beard Foundation sponsorship, American is featuring menu items from diverse chefs in our Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining locations. They include Chef Tiffany Derry, a two-time James Beard Award finalist, at the DFW Flagship Lounge. Bundt cakes from Silver Spoons Desserts, founded by black female entrepreneur Tamara Turned, are now featured on board select American Airlines flights as well.

Customers will continue to experience more representation throughout their travel journey to reflect the airline's commitment to becoming an industry leader in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734511/American-Airlines-Is-Providing-Inclusive-Offerings