FrieslandCampina Ingredients, the global innovator in healthy and functional ingredients, announced today a strategic partnership with specialist biotechnology company Triplebar Bio Inc. to develop and scale up the production of cell-based proteins using precision fermentation. The partnership reaffirms the commitment of both companies to develop innovative and futureproof protein solutions that improve human health.

The world's population is predicted to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050. This means more protein sources are needed to keep people healthy and active throughout all stages of life. With close to 100 years of experience in dairy protein processing, FrieslandCampina Ingredients uses its experience and expertise to develop much needed solutions to the world's protein challenges with best-in-class nutritional value, taste and functionality. This latest partnership follows the company's launch of its first plant protein range, Plantaris, in partnership with AGT Foods in November 2021.

California-based biotechnology company Triplebar specializes in bioengineering at speed to develop solutions for the nutrition and healthcare industries. The company takes an integrated approach, using hardware, software, biology and biochemistry to develop products and biological production systems that replicate and accelerate evolution found in nature. FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Triplebar will produce microbial cells through precision fermentation that can create bioactive proteins that support human health and nutrition in early life and adulthood. The ambition of both companies is to manufacture high quality proteins for various applications at scale and with a limited land, water and energy footprint.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients has been using precision fermentation since 2016 to produce human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). The company will leverage its unique combination of protein experience alongside its innovation, processing and technical expertise to produce highly nutritious, alternative protein solutions using the latest precision fermentation technology.

"Precision fermentation is a fast-developing technology that will shape the future of the food and nutrition industry," said Anne Peter Lindeboom, Managing Director, Innovation at FrieslandCampina Ingredients. "Dairy ingredients will continue to play a vital role in the future of nutrition as a source of high-quality proteins and prebiotics and these remain our core offering. At the same time, we are continuously exploring new ways that technology and nature can be harnessed to support consumers with special dietary needs at every stage of life. Together, I'm certain that FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Triplebar will accelerate the use of precision fermentation as a nutritious and sustainable source of protein. By offering a full range of dairy and alternative proteins side by side, we aim to give people access to the nutritional solutions they need now and for generations to come."

"We need to leverage science and technology to make high-quality food affordably and sustainably," said Maria Cho, CEO of Emeryville, Calif.-based Triplebar. "Biotechnology can reduce pressure on traditional food production systems while making the food system more robust and boosting nutrition for everyone, from babies to adults. Through this multi-year, multi-product and multi-country agreement with FrieslandCampina Ingredients, we will help make this ambition a reality."

About FrieslandCampina Ingredients

FrieslandCampina Ingredients is powered by 1,400 passionate specialists who are focused on adding goodness to the foods, drinks and businesses that nourish the world, now and for generations to come. With its specialised, international market segments Early Life Nutrition, Performance, Active and Medical Nutrition, Cell Nutrition and Pharma, FrieslandCampina Ingredients is leading in the food sector as an innovation partner in healthy and sustainable ingredients and solutions. FrieslandCampina Ingredients operates globally with regional sales offices in the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, China and Brazil. It reported combined sales of €1.28 billion in 2021. For additional information, please visit: www.frieslandcampinaingredients.com.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients is part of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. The dairy company daily provides millions of consumers throughout the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. Its annual turnover amounted to 11.5 billion euro in 2021. FrieslandCampina has locations in 32 countries and employs about 23,000 people. Its Head Office is located in the Netherlands.

About Triplebar (https://www.triplebar.com

Triplebar Bio (TBB) is solving the biggest problems threatening our food and healthcare systems by developing products to improve nutrition and disease treatment outcomes. We harness the power of evolution to allow nature to do what it does best to design the perfect solution to biological problems. We capture this power through miniaturizing evolution in a proprietary, hyper-throughput screening platform where microfluidics and hyperspeed testing coupled with AI and machine learning give us access to product and manufacturing design space that has never been realized. Triplebar is a multi-product, multi-vertical, product design engine. For food and nutrition we focus on bioactives, functional food proteins and cultured meat and for healthcare we focus on novel biologics against either validated targets or previously undruggable targets. Discover more about what we can do at www.triplebar.com.

About The Production Board (www.tpb.co

The Production Board (TPB) is solving the most fundamental problems that affect our planet by re-engineering global systems of production across food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, human health, and the broader life sciences. TPB builds new businesses from scratch based on emerging scientific discoveries, partners with exceptional talent, and provides them with the capital, infrastructure, and market insights needed to deliver at least a 10x improvement in the cost, energy, time, or carbon footprint of conventional systems. TPB is backed by leading strategic and financial investors, including Alphabet, Allen Company LLC, Cascade, Emerson Collective, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Baillie Gifford, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Foxhaven Asset Management, and Arrowmark Partners. Learn more about our work at www.tpb.co.

