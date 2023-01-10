Dongying, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, has made significant progress in boosting high-quality development in 2022.

According to the city's government work report which was recently released at the second session of the ninth Dongying Municipal People's Congress, it is estimated that Dongying's gross domestic product (GDP) rose around 4.5 percent in 2022 and the general public budget revenue increased by nearly 1.2 percent, compared with 2021 figures.

Over the past year, Dongying ramped up efforts to develop modern industries, helped upgrade traditional industries, and fostered new growth drivers. On top of that, emerging industries such as functional polymer materials and advanced carbon materials posted robust development.

The offshore wind power equipment industrial park in the city has become one of the three major wind power industrial parks in Shandong province. Last year, 2,019 5G base stations were built, and the operating revenue of core industries in the digital economy increased by 130 percent.

As a city located on the Yellow River, which is China's second longest river, Dongying has focused on implementing the national strategy for promoting the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

The city is working on building a Yellow River estuary national park to help preserve wetlands and biodiversity in the Yellow River Delta region. The national park, which is expected to cover 2,152 square kilometers of marine area and 1,371 square kilometers of land, will become the first in the country to boast land and marine areas.

Boasting a large area of saline-alkali land due to coastal erosion, Dongying has been exploring ways to utilize saline-alkali land to promote the development of modern agriculture. Now, the city has made progress in the comprehensive use of saline-alkali soil by employing methods such as managing the soil, making it suitable for crops, and breeding salt-tolerant crop varieties.

In the future, Dongying will continue to promote the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin and accelerate the construction of the Yellow River estuary national park. The city also plans to promote sci-tech innovation, boost salt-tolerant ecological agriculture, develop new varieties of salt-tolerant plants, and ensure the city's overall ecological restoration and food security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005403/en/

Contacts:

Dongying Municipal Publicity Department

Alina Liu

szfwz@shandong.cn