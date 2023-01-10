Cassidy Investment Group Expands Buyout Services For Foreclosure Homes Cassidy Investment Group, is expanding their real estate investment expertise to include buyout services for difficult-to-sell properties that can include residential, multifamily, and commercial properties in foreclosure, heading for foreclosure, or saddled with any type of lien.

Capitol Heights, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - The newly expanded service also applies to vacant homes, HUD homes, and zombie properties (homes intentionally abandoned by owners expecting foreclosure), giving property owners the cash injection they need to manage their finances. Cassidy Investment Group buys homes and properties in any kind of condition using a straightforward process that does not involve realtors or associated agent fees or commissions.

Interest rates continue to climb as the Federal Open Market Committee grapples with inflation. As a result, many homeowners are finding it impossible to make their mortgage payments and are either struggling to sell their properties or have entered foreclosure. As part of its recently updated services, Cassidy Investment Group now offers owners of properties in any state of disrepair, and regardless of their loan or lien status, the opportunity to sell their properties for cash, quickly and conveniently.

The cash-for-home model Cassidy Investment Group offers involves neither appraisals, lender approvals, nor title closing costs. This service, therefore, expedites time frames while making the sales process easier for the seller. The company can often complete a property's sale within three days.

In addition to their home buying service, the company offers opportunities to individuals looking for attractive real estate investments. The strategy focuses on value-add B and C-class rentals and multifamily assets in high-demand, high-growth neighborhoods. Cassidy Investment Group acquires poorly managed properties and transforms them into higher-end dwellings, creating high-quality living quarters for residents.

Cassidy Investment Group says, "We can help you sell your home fast, no matter your situation. We buy houses in any condition or price range for cash, making it easy for you to secure the injection of funds you need, when you need it. You don't have to worry about making repairs or paying real estate agent commissions. We do everything for you."

With the addition of their home buying service, the real estate experts at Cassidy Investment Group are giving Americans struggling to sell properties that are in foreclosure, have been abandoned, or are difficult to market because of associated liens get the relief they need with a simple, cash-based purchasing model.

