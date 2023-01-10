Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has returned to take on the role of VP Global Safety Sales, reporting to Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety. Roderick will also be responsible for Humanetics' Business Development in Asia, reporting to Chris O'Connor, CEO and President Humanetics, to support the growth and partner development of the Safety, Digital and Sensor business units.

Roderick joins Humanetics from Kistler's Vehicle Testing business where he spent a decade leading sales, business development, and product management teams.

Chris O'Connor, President and CEO of Humanetics, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Roderick back to Humanetics. In fact, we take it as a huge compliment to the quality of solutions we have developed. Roderick has a deep understanding of our customers' needs, and the solutions required to deliver value. His knowledge of technology and our global customers will help ensure the quality of our delivery and execution for customers."

Incoming VP Global Safety Sales, Roderick Verschut commented: "I am excited to return to Humanetics. The team has a unique and enduring passion for their work and furthermore a relentless drive to make vehicles safer. Most importantly, we share a vision to deliver customers the best integrated portfolio of physical and digital crash test equipment supported by services in calibration, certification, and software development. Utilizing this vast and ever-growing portfolio, I look forward assisting our customers with value-added solutions to meet their day-to-day and strategic challenges."

Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety welcomed Roderick's arrival: "I am looking forward to partnering with Roderick. He has a deep understanding of customers' evolving needs, a passion for the integration of physical and simulation testing, and extensive experience building high-performance teams in Asia, as well as Europe and the US. We have a big ambition and Roderick will help us to deliver against our goals."

Roderick will be based out of Humanetics facility in Heidelberg, Germany.

Humanetics is an Industrial technology company, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), crash test equipment, simulation software, CAE models, precision sensors, fiber optics and cutting-edge laser material engineering solutions. The group has over 950 employees across 26 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

