Newline Group (Newline) today announced the appointment of Richard Spotswood as the new head of its Cyber Liability product team. In this position, Mr. Spotswood will oversee and lead the development of Newline's global cyber portfolio.

Andy Pecover, Newline's chief underwriting officer stated, "We are very pleased to have Richard on our team. His expertise and reputation in the cyber market will help propel Newline's growth in this segment."

Mr. Spotswood brings 20 years of specialty and financial lines experience to Newline, including more than 10 years in the direct cyber class. His background in cyber spans multiple roles including risk advisory, broking and lead underwriting at insurance companies, Lloyd's syndicates and brokerage firms.

Mr. Spotswood is based in London and reports to Mr. Pecover.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com.

