WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
10.01.23
08:01 Uhr
6,770 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8206,95008:18
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2023 | 08:10
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INSIDE INFORMATION: CRAYFISH BIDCO OY, A FINNISH COMPANY CONTROLLED BY TRITON FUND V, ANNOUNCES A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE SHARES IN CAVERION CORPORATION

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



INSIDE INFORMATION: CRAYFISH BIDCO OY, A FINNISH COMPANY CONTROLLED BY TRITON
FUND V, ANNOUNCES A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE SHARES IN
CAVERION CORPORATION 



Crayfish BidCo Oy, inside information, 10 January 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EET)



 -- Triton is providing all shareholders of Caverion a superior offer of EUR
   8.00 per share, a 14.3 percent premium compared to the pending voluntary
   public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Caverion by
   the consortium led by Bain Capital.




 -- The transaction will reward all shareholders appropriately for the
   improvements that Caverion has already delivered.




 -- Triton will support the management and employees of Caverion in their
   transformation strategy to sustainably improve long-term performance.




 -- Triton is bringing local Northern European industrial expertise and
   significant financial resources to protect and accelerate the company's
   transformation strategy.




 -- Triton does not anticipate any material substantive issues to the
   completion of the tender offer, which is expected to occur during the third
   or fourth quarter of 2023, and shareholders who have validly tendered their
   shares will be compensated for the longer time period to completion through
   the offer price accruing interest at the rate of 3.00 percent per annum
   from the beginning of July 2023 onwards if the tender offer is not declared
   unconditional before then.




 -- Triton is seeking the support of Caverion's Board of Directors and
   shareholders and looking forward to engaging with the Caverion Board of
   Directors on delivering a successful outcome to all Caverion shareholders,
   employees and customers.


Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company
indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together
"Triton"), hereby announces a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the
issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the
"Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the
"Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The shareholders of
Caverion (other than Caverion or its subsidiaries) will be offered a cash
consideration of EUR 8.00 for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer
(the "Offer Price"). 



KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND SUMMARY OF THE TENDER OFFER



 -- The Offer Price under the Tender Offer is EUR 8.00 in cash for each Share
   validly tendered in the Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out
   in section "The Tender Offer in Brief" below.




 -- The Offer Price (excluding any Interest Component, as defined below)
   represents a premium of approximately:

   -- 14.3 percent compared to EUR 7.00, being the price offered for each
    issued and outstanding share under the pending voluntary public tender
    offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Caverion by North Holding
    3 Oy, an acquisition vehicle controlled by the consortium led by funds
    managed or advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP, and/or
    its affiliates ("Bain Capital"), announced on 3 November 2022 (the "Bain
    Capital Offer");

   -- 70.6 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 4.69) of the Caverion
    share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on
    2 November 2022, the last trading day before the announcement of the
    Bain Capital Offer; and

   -- 69.9 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
    4.71) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki
    during the 3 months ended on 2 November 2022 (inclusive).





 -- In addition, if the Offeror has not declared the Tender Offer unconditional
   by 4:00 p.m. EEST on 30 June 2023, to compensate all shareholders of
   Caverion who have validly tendered their Shares for the longer time period
   to completion, interest shall accrue on the Offer Price from 1 July 2023
   until the date the Offeror declares the Tender Offer unconditional (such
   date inclusive) at a rate of 3.00 percent per annum and be settled in
   connection with the settlement of the Offer Price in accordance with the
   terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Interest Component").

 By way of an illustrative example, should the Offeror declare the Tender
   Offer unconditional on 29 September 2023, an Interest Component of EUR 0.06
   would become payable per each validly tendered Share, resulting in a total
   payment of EUR 8.06 per Share.




 -- The Tender Offer values Caverion's total equity at approximately EUR 1,092
   million (disregarding the 2,447,447 shares held in treasury by Caverion and
   the Interest Component, if any).




 -- The Offeror believes that the Tender Offer is a superior alternative to the
   shareholders of Caverion as compared to the pending Bain Capital Offer.
   Those shareholders of Caverion who have already accepted the Bain Capital
   Offer are advised that should they wish to withdraw their acceptance of the
   Bain Capital Offer, they will need to take action before the expiry of the
   offer period under, and in accordance with the terms and conditions of, the
   Bain Capital Offer.




 -- The transaction will enable Caverion to continue its transformation
   strategy to sustainably improve its long-term performance and allows all
   current shareholders of Caverion to be appropriately rewarded for the
   improvements that Caverion has already delivered. Triton intends to support
   the management and employees of Caverion with local Northern European
   industrial expertise and significant financial resources to protect and
   accelerate the transformation strategy and leadership in digital innovation
   and energy management solutions.




 -- Triton has high respect for Caverion's Nordic roots, the Company's
   management and employees as well as their innovativeness and expertise. As
   a leading Northern European investor with vast experience and in-depth
   knowledge of the technical installation and services sector, Triton can
   support Caverion's future growth and further improve its capabilities to
   best serve its customers.




 -- The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver
   by the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's
   announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer including, among
   others, obtaining merger control clearance and all other necessary
   regulatory approvals, and the Offeror having gained control of more than 90
   percent of the Shares and votes in Caverion.




 -- The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any immediate
   material effects on the operations or assets, the position of the
   management or employees, or the business locations of Caverion. However, as
   is customary, the Offeror intends to change the composition of the Board of
   Directors of Caverion after the completion of the Tender Offer.




 -- The Offeror has secured necessary equity and debt financing to finance the
   Tender Offer at completion in accordance with its terms, including the
   payment of the Interest Component, if any, as well as subsequent mandatory
   redemption proceedings, if any, in accordance with the Finnish Companies
   Act (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act"). The Offeror's
   obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
   availability of financing.




 -- The Offeror expects to publish a tender offer document (the "Tender Offer
   Document") with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about 30
   January 2023. The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to
   commence on or about 31 January 2023 and to initially expire on or about 11
   April 2023.




 -- Based on currently available information, the Tender Offer is expected to
   be completed during the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Subject to
   applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the
   Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary to satisfy the
   conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the
   receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Based on analysis performed
   to date, the Offeror does not anticipate any material substantive issues
   with respect to obtaining any such regulatory approvals, and the Offeror
   will, subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender
   Offer, use its reasonable best efforts to obtain merger control clearance
   as well as all other necessary regulatory approvals as soon as possible.
   However, if the Offeror has not declared the Tender Offer unconditional by
   4:00 p.m. EEST on 30 June 2023, the Interest Component will become payable
   to compensate shareholders for the longer time period to completion. For
   further information, see section "Regulatory approvals" below.




 -- The Offeror previously negotiated a potential tender offer with the Board
   of Directors of Caverion, but the parties were not able to conclude such
   negotiations due to, among others, the constraints under, and the lack of
   disclosure relating to, the terms applicable to the members of the
   consortium led by Bain Capital. The Offeror therefore terminated the
   negotiations and instead decided to announce this Tender Offer now to
   ensure that all shareholders of Caverion will get full value for their
   Shares and become aware of the Offeror's superior offer given that the
   pending Bain Capital Offer is set to expire soon. The Offeror looks forward
   to engaging with the Board of Directors of Caverion to facilitate this
   Tender Offer and

jointly provide this superior 

alternative for all Caverion shareholders, employees and customers.




Commenting on the Tender Offer, Mikael Aro, Operating Partner at Triton:



"We strongly believe that our offer is very attractive for all shareholders and
allows them to be appropriately rewarded for the improvements that Caverion has
already delivered. At an offer price of EUR 8.00 per share, we are providing
all shareholders of Caverion a superior offer with an approximately 14.3
percent premium to the current offer of the Bain Capital consortium. We are
looking forward to discussions with the Caverion Board of Directors to jointly
provide this superior alternative for all Caverion shareholders, employees and
customers. 



Having closely followed Caverion since its listing in 2013, we approach
Caverion as a former significant shareholder of the company and with great
respect for its Nordic roots, strong expertise in the technical building
installation and services sector and ambition to grow sustainably. We admire
the recent transformation that has been delivered by the company's management
and employees as evidenced in the year-by-year improvement in profitability and
its ever-enhancing solutions for supporting customers throughout the building
lifecycle and helping them with their smart and green transition. 



As a leading Northern European investor with a local presence in all major
markets of Caverion and vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the technical
installation and services sector, we are an ideal partner to take Caverion to
its full potential and further increase its long-term prospects. We will
protect and accelerate the transformation strategy and leadership in digital
innovation and energy management solutions. Our conviction is backed by our
shared Nordic heritage and our unique experience in the sector." 



BACKGROUND AND STRATEGIC RATIONALE



Triton is a leading Northern European investment firm which seeks to contribute
to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its
executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable
operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the
positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern
Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such
as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions. 



Triton believes that its former role as a significant shareholder, current and
past investments in the sector and continued assessment of the Company give it
a unique appreciation of the strengths demonstrated by Caverion: 



 -- Caverion has created a strong platform in Northern Europe and beyond
   through investment in its skilled people, digital innovation and energy
   management solutions;

 -- Caverion's management and employees have strengthened the Company's
   profitability gradually year-by-year;

 -- Caverion delivers high quality customer service along the building life
   cycle assisting in smart and green transitions; and

 -- Caverion's updated strategy and targets are focused on continuing that
   profitability improvement and investing in sustainable and responsible
   growth.




Triton strongly believes in Caverion and is convinced that Triton is the right
partner to materially enhance the full potential of the Company. Triton
believes it can assist Caverion, among other things, through: 



 -- investing significant capital and resources in line with Triton's history
   of reinvesting profits and providing additional capital for accelerating
   growth;

 -- operational support and value enhancing M&A;

 -- leveraging differentiated local industrial expertise in the key markets of
   Caverion;

 -- making resources available for Caverion to take quick and decisive action
   with significant independence; and

 -- providing a long-term investment horizon ideally suited for Caverion to
   achieve sustainable growth.




Triton sees more value in the Company than the current Bain Capital Offer,
especially considering recent transformation of Caverion that has delivered
gradual year-by-year improvement in profitability. The Offeror is therefore
making a superior offer of EUR 8.00 per Share, representing a 14.3 percent
premium over the Bain Capital Offer, to all Caverion shareholders. Caverion
matches all Triton's investment criteria, and Triton believes that its industry
understanding as well as its proven track record would make Triton a good owner
of Caverion. Following the completion of the Tender Offer, Triton would
continue to support the management team and Caverion employees in pursuing the
continued growth and profitability improvement of the Company. 



The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any immediate
material effects on the operations or assets, the position of the management or
employees, or the business locations of Caverion. However, as is customary, the
Offeror intends to change the composition of the Board of Directors of Caverion
after the completion of the Tender Offer. 



THE TENDER OFFER IN BRIEF



The Offeror will make a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued
and outstanding shares in Caverion that are not held by Caverion or any of its
subsidiaries. 



As at the date of this announcement, Caverion has 138,920,092 issued shares, of
which 136,472,645 are outstanding and 2,447,447 are held in treasury. As at the
date of this announcement, neither the Offeror nor any person acting in concert
with the Offeror as referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, the "Finnish Securities Markets
Act"), holds any shares or voting rights in Caverion. The Offeror reserves the
right to acquire Shares before, during and/or after the offer period (including
any extension thereof and any subsequent offer period) in public trading on
Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise, and currently intends to seek to do so as soon as
possible. 



The Offeror undertakes to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the
Finnish Securities Market Association (the "Helsinki Takeover Code"). 



The Offer Price



The Offer Price is EUR 8.00 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the
Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out below. The Tender Offer
values Caverion's total equity at approximately EUR 1,092 million (disregarding
the 2,447,447 shares held in treasury by Caverion and the Interest Component,
if any). 



The Offer Price (excluding any Interest Component) represents a premium of
approximately: 

 -- 14.3 percent compared to EUR 7.00, being the price offered for each issued
   and outstanding share under the Bain Capital Offer;

 -- 15.4 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 6.93) of the Caverion share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 9 January 2023, the last trading
   day before the date of this announcement;

 -- 70.6 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 4.69) of the Caverion share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 2 November 2022, the last
   trading day before the announcement of the Bain Capital Offer;

 -- 21.0 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   6.61) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the 3 months ended on 9 January 2023 (inclusive);

 -- 69.9 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   4.71) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the 3 months ended on 2 November 2022 (inclusive);

 -- 29.9 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   6.16) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the 6 months ended on 9 January 2023 (inclusive); and

 -- 71.3 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   4.67) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the 6 months ended on 2 November 2022 (inclusive).


In addition, if the Offeror has not declared the Tender Offer unconditional by
4:00 p.m. EEST on 30 June 2023, to compensate all shareholders of Caverion who
have validly tendered their Shares for the longer time period to completion,
interest shall accrue on the Offer Price from 1 July 2023 until the date the
Offeror declares the Tender Offer unconditional (such date inclusive) at a rate
of 3.00 percent per annum and be settled in connection with the settlement of
the Offer Price in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer. By way of an illustrative example, should the Offeror declare the Tender
Offer unconditional on 29 September 2023, an Interest Component of EUR 0.06
would become payable per each validly tendered Share, resulting in a total
payment of EUR 8.06 per Share. 



The Offer Price has been determined based on 136,472,645 issued and outstanding
Shares. Should the Company increase the number of Shares that are issued and
outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new share issue,
reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar
transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise
distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date
with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of
the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer period or during
or after any subsequent offer period), resulting in the distribution of funds
not being payable to the Offeror, the Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall
be reduced accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. 



The offer period



The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about 31
January 2023 and to initially expire on or about 11 April 2023. Based on
currently available information, the Tender Offer is expected to be completed
during the third or fourth quarter of 2023. 



Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer,
the Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary in order to satisfy
the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the
receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and
consents, including without limitation approvals required under applicable
foreign direct investment laws and competition clearances (or, where
applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under applicable
competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the
Tender Offer. For further information, see section "Regulatory approvals"
below. 



Should a competing public tender offer for shares in the Company be announced
by a third party or should the Bain Capital Offer be improved following the
publication of this stock exchange release, the Offeror reserves the right to
(i) extend the offer period, (ii) amend the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer, and (iii) decide, before the expiration of the competing public tender
offer or the Bain Capital Offer, to withdraw the Tender Offer or let the Tender
Offer lapse. 



The detailed terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as well as instructions
on how to accept the Tender Offer will be included in the Tender Offer
Document, which the Offeror expects to publish on or about 30 January 2023. 



Those shareholders of Caverion who have already accepted the Bain Capital Offer
are advised that should they wish to withdraw their acceptance of the Bain
Capital Offer, they will need to act before the expiry of the offer period
under, and in accordance with the terms and conditions of, the Bain Capital
Offer. 



Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer



The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is subject to the
fulfillment or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, waiver by the
Offeror of each of the conditions set out below (jointly the "Conditions to
Completion") on or prior to the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final
result of the Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the
Finnish Securities Markets Act: 



 1. the Tender Offer having been validly accepted with respect to Shares
   representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the
   Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than ninety (90) percent
   of the outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company calculated in
   accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act;




 1. the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and
   consents, including without limitation approvals required under applicable
   foreign direct investment laws and competition clearances (or, where
   applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under
   applicable competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the
   completion of the Tender Offer and that any conditions set out in such
   approvals, permits, clearances or consents, including, but not limited to,
   any requirements for the disposal of any assets of the Company or the
   Offeror or their respective affiliated entities, or any reorganization of
   the business of the Company or the Offeror or their respective affiliated
   entities are, in each case, satisfactory to the Offeror in that they are
   not materially adverse to the Offeror, the Company or their respective
   affiliated entities, as the case may be, in view of the Tender Offer;




 1. no material adverse change in the Caverion group having occurred after the
   date of this stock exchange release;




 1. the Offeror not, after the date of this stock exchange release, having
   received information previously undisclosed to it that constitutes a
   material adverse change in the Caverion group;




 1. no information made public by the Caverion group being materially
   inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading, and the Company not having failed to
   make public any information that should have been made public by it under
   applicable laws, regulations and/or the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki, provided
   that, in each case, the information made public, disclosed or not disclosed
   or the failure to disclose information constitutes a material adverse
   change in the Caverion group;




 1. no legislation or other regulation having been issued and no court or
   regulatory authority of competent jurisdiction having given a decision or
   issued any regulatory action that would wholly or in any material part
   prevent, materially postpone or frustrate the completion of the Tender
   Offer;




 1. Caverion not having taken any action with a view to wholly or in any
   material part preventing, materially postponing or frustrating, or
   impairing the conditions for, the completion of the Tender Offer; and




 -- all Conditions to Completion having been fulfilled or waived no later than
   at such time as is required for the settlement of the completion trades
   with respect to Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer to occur on or
   before 8 January 2024,

such date being the agreed long-stop date under the Offeror's debt
   financing arrangements for the Tender Offer, as determined in accordance
   with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws.




The Conditions to Completion set out herein are exhaustive. The Offeror may
invoke any of the Conditions to Completion so as to cause the Tender Offer not
to proceed, to lapse or to be withdrawn if the circumstances which give rise to
the right to invoke the relevant Condition to Completion have a significant
meaning to the Offeror in view of the Tender Offer, as referred to in the
Regulations and Guidelines 9/2013 (Takeover bids and mandatory bids), as may be
amended or re-enacted from time to time, issued by the Finnish Financial
Supervisory Authority and the Helsinki Takeover Code. With respect to the
acceptance threshold set out in Condition to Completion (i) above, the Offeror
notes the lack of public disclosure and resulting uncertainty relating to the
conditions and timetable under which the Caverion shareholders participating in
the consortium led by Bain Capital may accept or otherwise support a competing
offer. The Offeror reserves the right to waive any of the Conditions to
Completion that have not been fulfilled, including to complete the Tender Offer
after the date referred to in Condition to Completion (viii) above, or to
consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or otherwise despite
the non-fulfilment of some of the Conditions to Completion. If all Conditions
to Completion have been fulfilled or the Offeror has waived the requirement for
the fulfilment of all or some of them no later than at the time of announcement
of the final result of the Tender Offer, the Offeror will consummate the Tender
Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions after the expiration of the
offer period by purchasing the Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer and
paying the Offer Price and the Interest Component, if any, to the holders of
the Shares that have validly accepted the Tender Offer. 



Regulatory approvals



The Offeror will, as soon as reasonably practicable, make all material and
customary submissions, notifications and filings (or, where applicable, draft
notifications) required to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, permits,
clearances and consents, including without limitation approvals required under
applicable foreign direct investment laws and competition clearances (or, where
applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under applicable
competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the
Tender Offer. 



Based on analysis made to date, the Offeror expects that the completion of the
Tender Offer will be subject to merger control clearance by the European
Commission as well as approvals relating to foreign direct investment control
in certain jurisdictions. Based on such analysis, the Offeror does not
anticipate any material substantive issues with respect to obtaining any such
clearances or approvals. The estimated timing for the completion of the Tender
Offer is primarily affected by the process for obtaining merger control
clearance. Based on analysis made to date, while it is possible that merger
control clearance could be obtained already during the second quarter of 2023,
the Offeror deems it likely that merger control clearance would be obtained,
and the Tender Offer completed, during the third or fourth quarter of 2023. If
the Offeror has not declared the Tender Offer unconditional by 4:00 p.m. EEST
on 30 June 2023, the Interest Component will become payable to compensate
shareholders for the longer time period to completion. Caverion shareholders
are advised that the length of the merger control clearance process is not
within the control of the Offeror, and there can be no assurances that
clearance would be obtained within the estimated timeframe, or at all. Further,
as part of the process for obtaining merger control clearance, it cannot be
ruled out that the Offeror would be required to offer remedies in order to
obtain clearance. Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of
the Tender Offer, including the Conditions to Completion, the Offeror will use
its reasonable best efforts to obtain merger control clearance as well as all
other necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents as soon
as possible. 



Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer,
the Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary in order to satisfy
the Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the
receipt of merger control clearance. The Offeror further reserves the right to
waive any of the Conditions to Completion that have not been fulfilled,
including to complete the Tender Offer after the date referred to in Condition
to Completion (viii) under section "Conditions to Completion of the Tender
Offer" above, or to consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or
otherwise despite the non-fulfilment of some of the Conditions to Completion. 



Financing



The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
availability of financing. The Offeror has received (i) equity commitments, as
evidenced in equity commitment letters addressed to the Offeror and (ii) debt
commitments, as evidenced in the debt commitment letter addressed to the
Offeror and the executed interim facilities agreement entered into by the
Offeror and the lenders listed below, to finance the Tender Offer at
completion, including the payment of the Interest Component, if any, and
subsequent mandatory redemption proceedings, if any. The debt financing has
been committed by Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, DNB Bank
ASA, J.P. Morgan SE, OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ) on a
customary European "certain funds" basis and thus, once the Tender Offer has
been declared unconditional in all respects, its availability is subject only
to the following limited conditions: 



 -- receipt of a prescribed minimum equity investment amount, which will be
   satisfied by way of the equity commitment letters;




 -- no event of default has occurred and is continuing in each case in respect
   of a payment default, the breach of a major undertaking, a major
   misrepresentation, certain invalidities and repudiations, insolvency or
   certain insolvency proceedings, or a change of control;




 -- it has not become illegal since the date on which a lender first became a
   party to the relevant facilities agreement to make available or allow to
   remain outstanding the debt financing under the relevant facilities
   agreement;




 -- satisfaction of certain customary Tender Offer related conditions; and




 -- the provision of certain customary documentary and commercial conditions
   precedent, each of which is, in respect of the interim facilities
   agreement, satisfied or within the sole and absolute control of the Offeror
   as at this date.




Future plans concerning the Shares



Should the Offeror obtain more than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding
shares and votes in Caverion, calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section
1 of the Finnish Companies Act, the Offeror intends to initiate mandatory
redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act to acquire
the remaining shares in Caverion, and thereafter to cause Caverion's shares to
be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki as soon as reasonably practicable. The Offeror
reserves the right to waive any of the Conditions to Completion that have not
been fulfilled, including to consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance
level or otherwise despite the non-fulfilment of some of the Conditions to
Completion. Should the Offeror decide the to complete the Tender Offer with an
acceptance rate of less than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares
and votes in Caverion, the Offeror would assess alternatives to acquire the
remaining shares in Caverion over time, and it is possible that Caverion could
become subject to certain corporate transactions, including for example
purchases of further shares in Caverion after completion of the Tender Offer,
divestments or acquisitions of shares or other assets, share issuances, or a
statutory merger. The Offeror has not taken any decisions on any potential
waiver of any of the Conditions to Completion, the timeline of any such
possible transactions or whether any such transactions would be undertaken at
all. 



ADVISERS



The Offeror has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch as financial adviser
and arranger and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as financial adviser and
Avance Attorneys Ltd as legal adviser in connection with the Tender Offer.
Tekir Oy is acting as communications adviser to the Offeror. 



INVITATION TO NEWS CONFERENCE TODAY AT 11:30 A.M. (EET)



Triton will hold a news conference on the announcement for investors, analyst
and media today, 10 January 2023, at 11:30 a.m. (EET) at Flik Studio Eliel,
Töölönlahdenkatu 2C (Sanoma House), Helsinki, Finland. The event will be hosted
by Mikael Aro from Triton. 



The news conference can also be viewed live at
https://event.videosync.fi/2023-01-10. It is also possible to participate in
the event through a conference call by registering beforehand on the following
link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010711. Phone numbers and the
conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.
To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue. More
practical information on the news conference can be found at
www.superior-offer.com where the presentation will also be made available after
the news conference. 



INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton

+46 709 483 810

hazen.wp@triton-partners.com



Media contact in Finland:

Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant at Tekir

+358 50 529 4299

niko@tekir.fi



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING
MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF,
OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE
TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN
COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT
BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY
OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH
AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO
THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED
PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS
ACT 2000 (THE "FSMA"). THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY
OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE
RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS
THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO
A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE;
OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE,
WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL
PROMOTION) ORDER 2005. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States



The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of
Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure
and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is being made in reliance on, and
in compliance with, Rule 14d-1(c) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934,
as amended. The Tender Offer is being made for securities of a non-US company.
The Tender Offer is being made in accordance with the disclosure and procedural
requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In
particular, any financial information included in this announcement has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which
may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of
U.S. companies. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender
Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly
purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible
into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These purchases may occur
either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at
negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or
arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be
disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to
inform U.S. shareholders of Caverion of such information. In addition, the
financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading
activities in securities of Caverion, which may include purchases or
arrangements to purchase such securities. Any information about such purchases
will be made public in Finland to the extent, and in the manner required, by
Finnish law. 



Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state
securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon
the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the
adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender
Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United
States. 



Caverion is organized under the laws of Finland, and the Offeror is organized
under the laws of Finland. Some or all of the officers and directors of the
Offeror and Caverion, respectively, are residents of countries other than the
United States. In addition, most of the assets of the Offeror and Caverion are
located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for U.S.
shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under
the U.S. federal securities laws. U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a
foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations
of the U.S. securities laws, and it may be difficult to compel a foreign
company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Danske Bank A/S is authorised under Danish banking law. It is subject to
supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a
private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office
in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under
number 61126228. 



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is authorised under German Banking Law
(competent authority: European Central Bank). It is subject to supervision by
the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory
Authority. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a joint stock corporation
incorporated with limited liability in the Federal Republic of Germany, with
its head office in Frankfurt am Main where it is registered in the Commercial
Register of the District Court under number HRB 30 000. 



Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) and Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft are acting as financial advisers to the Offeror and no other
person in connection with these materials or their contents. Danske Bank A/S
and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will not be responsible to any person
other than the Offeror for providing any of the protections afforded to clients
of Danske Bank A/S or Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, nor for providing any
advice in relation to any matter referred to in these materials. Without
limiting a person's liability for fraud, neither Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft nor any of their affiliates nor any of their respective
directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have
any liability to any other person (including, without limitation, any
recipient) in connection with the Tender Offer.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1111316
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.