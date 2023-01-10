The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.01.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.01.2023Aktien1 CA95556L1013 West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.2 CA55401M1005 MCF Energy Ltd.3 CA29876J1084 Europacific Metals Inc.4 US40145Q5009 Guardion Health Sciences Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2471862040 Banco de Sabadell S.A.2 FR001400F2H9 BNP Paribas S.A.3 US77586RAQ39 Rumänien, Republik4 XS2572496623 Swedbank AB5 US06368LGU44 Bank of Montreal6 US459058KN26 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development7 XS2569069375 Lloyds Banking Group PLC8 CH1230759552 Royal Bank of Canada9 XS2571922884 Rumänien, Republik10 US045167FV02 Asian Development Bank (ADB)11 US045167FU29 Asian Development Bank (ADB)12 US06368LGV27 Bank of Montreal13 FR001400F323 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]14 US22535EAC12 Credit Agricole S.A. [London Branch]15 US22550L2M24 Credit Suisse AG [New York Branch]16 EU000A2SCAG3 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]17 USY000AKAH00 Hongkong Airport Authority18 USY000AKAG27 Hongkong Airport Authority19 USY000AKAF44 Hongkong Airport Authority20 AU3CB0295509 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development21 USQ6535DBH63 National Australia Bank Ltd.22 US65535HBK41 Nomura Holdings Inc.23 US694308KJ55 Pacific Gas & Electric Company24 US694308KH99 Pacific Gas & Electric Company25 USG84228FQ64 Standard Chartered PLC26 US902613AV09 UBS Group AG27 XS2574267188 Ungarn, Republik28 XS2574267345 Ungarn, Republik29 XS2574267261 Ungarn, Republik30 FR001400F0V4 BNP Paribas S.A.31 XS2574080789 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)32 EU000A2SCAF5 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]33 DE000HLB7BV4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale34 XS2571924070 Rumänien, Republik35 XS2571923007 Rumänien, Republik36 CH1236363391 UBS Group AG37 IE000AQ7A2X6 SPDR Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond EUR Hdg UCITS ETF