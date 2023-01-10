

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim Group or LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials maker, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Italian grounded calcium carbonate company Nicem srl.



Financial terms of the transaction are not known.



Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe at Holcim, said: 'Nicem complements our existing operations perfectly and allows us to further leverage our expertise in green formulation, opening a new source of alternative materials to decarbonize our ready-mix concrete.'



Nicem's low-emission raw materials will support the green formulation of the Swiss firm's sustainable building solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet.



