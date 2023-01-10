DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: ADMISSION TO TRADING

The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 10/01/2023.

Tap Global Group Plc

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMVSDN09

Symbol: TAP

