

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group Plc (UTG.L, UTGPF), a developer of student accommodation, Tuesday reiterated its fiscal 2022 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to be at the top end of its 40 pence to 41 pence range.



In its trading update, the company noted that higher than expected rental income in term 1 of the 2022/23 academic year has more than offset the impact of higher interest costs in the second half of the financial year.



Further, for 2023/24, the company now expects to deliver rental income growth of at least 5 percent, compared to previously expected growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, driven by strong demand and the need to offset cost pressures in its business.



Unite Group noted that across its entire property portfolio, 70 percent of rooms are now sold for the 2023/24 academic year, significantly ahead of the prior year and pre-pandemic levels.



Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, said, 'We have seen a strong start to the 2023/24 sales cycle, reflecting the appeal of our high-quality portfolio and fixed-price, all-inclusive offer, which provides students with significant savings and certainty on their bills. Reservations are significantly ahead of recent sales cycles, reflecting strong demand from new and existing students as well as new nomination agreements with universities.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de