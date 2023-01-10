Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 JANUARY 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS Crayfish Bidco Oy published on 10 January 2023 at 9.00 EET a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Oyj that are not held by Caverion Oyj or any of its subsidiaries. Caverion Oyj's shares retain observation status on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1(d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1(d): "the Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". The shares of Caverion Oyj were given observation status on 11 November 2022 on the basis of rule 4.1.1(d) due to a public tender offer by North 3 Holdings Oy. The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260