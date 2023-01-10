Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
10.01.23
08:01 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 JANUARY 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

Crayfish Bidco Oy published on 10 January 2023 at 9.00 EET a voluntary public
cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Oyj
that are not held by Caverion Oyj or any of its subsidiaries. 

Caverion Oyj's shares retain observation status on the basis of the Nordic Main
Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1(d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1(d): "the Issuer is
subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to
make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". 

The shares of Caverion Oyj were given observation status on 11 November 2022 on
the basis of rule 4.1.1(d) due to a public tender offer by North 3 Holdings Oy. 

The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
