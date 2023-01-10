Anzeige
10.01.2023
Insider Acquires MindBehind Signaling A New Era In End-To-End Conversational Commerce & Messaging

Insider's acquisition of Meta-verified, Messaging Platform, MindBehind, heralds a new age in Conversational Commerce & Messaging. This strategic acquisition will enable brands and retailers to deliver end-to-end shopping experiences within messaging applications like WhatsApp.

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences, today announced that it has acquired MindBehind, a Conversational Commerce and Messaging platform.

Insider completes acquisition of Meta-verified, messaging platform, MindBehind

This strategic acquisition will enable Insider to accelerate its development of conversational solutions, rooted in MindBehind's world-class technology. The move will mean marketers can design and deploy highly effective conversational customer experiences, that improve customer engagement, increase lead generation, and boost sales revenue.

With the move, Insider becomes one of the official WhatsApp Business Solution Providers (BSP) and, together, with Meta's product teams, look forward to developing the next generation of WhatsApp Business solutions, forever changing the dialogue between brands and consumers.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Meta recently shared his outlook that the future of commerce will be fueled by end-to-end conversational experiences where consumers can find and buy directly from messaging applications like WhatsApp and Messenger. As one of the first movers in this field, Insider is preparing to launch its revolutionary WhatsApp and Messenger products with Meta.

The latest industry research highlights that more than 58% of consumers are willing to pay more for a better experience, showcasing that in the modern world of commerce, it is not always the product or price that has the most significant impact on conversion and revenue - but the power of the customer experience a brand delivers.

Conversational experiences enable brands to connect with consumers via a dialogue, enabling consumers to discover, inform, educate and convert, with confidence, in real-time, in the messaging applications they use, and in the conversational style they use with friends and family.

Businesses able to engage consumers in these dialogues via popular channels like WhatsApp, can address needs immediately, remove buyer hesitancy and convert more, to deliver the results and outcomes that matter most to their businesses; from increasing revenue and conversions to driving Average Order Value, reducing Bounce Rates, boosting customer loyalty and repeat-purchase rate.

Insider's 1,200+ customers, which include 1/3 of the Fortune Global 500, have been able to send 1:1 rich promotional and transactional messages via WhatsApp for three years, and will now be able to further increase engagement and sales with personalized conversations. Consumers will be able to view products, engage in unstructured conversations, add-to-cart and take payment actions all from within WhatsApp.