Insider Acquires MindBehind Signaling A New Era In End-To-End Conversational Commerce & Messaging

Insider 's acquisition of Meta-verified, Messaging Platform, MindBehind , heralds a new age in Conversational Commerce & Messaging. This strategic acquisition will enable brands and retailers to deliver end-to-end shopping experiences within messaging applications like WhatsApp.

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences, today announced that it has acquired MindBehind, a Conversational Commerce and Messaging platform.





This strategic acquisition will enable Insider to accelerate its development of conversational solutions, rooted in MindBehind's world-class technology. The move will mean marketers can design and deploy highly effective conversational customer experiences, that improve customer engagement, increase lead generation, and boost sales revenue.

With the move, Insider becomes one of the official WhatsApp Business Solution Providers (BSP) and, together, with Meta's product teams, look forward to developing the next generation of WhatsApp Business solutions, forever changing the dialogue between brands and consumers.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Meta recently shared his outlook that the future of commerce will be fueled by end-to-end conversational experiences where consumers can find and buy directly from messaging applications like WhatsApp and Messenger. As one of the first movers in this field, Insider is preparing to launch its revolutionary WhatsApp and Messenger products with Meta.

The latest industry research highlights that more than 58% of consumers are willing to pay more for a better experience , showcasing that in the modern world of commerce, it is not always the product or price that has the most significant impact on conversion and revenue - but the power of the customer experience a brand delivers.

Conversational experiences enable brands to connect with consumers via a dialogue, enabling consumers to discover, inform, educate and convert, with confidence, in real-time, in the messaging applications they use, and in the conversational style they use with friends and family.

Businesses able to engage consumers in these dialogues via popular channels like WhatsApp, can address needs immediately, remove buyer hesitancy and convert more, to deliver the results and outcomes that matter most to their businesses; from increasing revenue and conversions to driving Average Order Value, reducing Bounce Rates, boosting customer loyalty and repeat-purchase rate.

Insider's 1,200+ customers, which include 1/3 of the Fortune Global 500, have been able to send 1:1 rich promotional and transactional messages via WhatsApp for three years, and will now be able to further increase engagement and sales with personalized conversations. Consumers will be able to view products, engage in unstructured conversations, add-to-cart and take payment actions all from within WhatsApp.





The user sends a message to their favorite brand via WhatsApp (or the brand can initiate a conversation if the user has given prior communication permission). The user is able to discover and shop available products within WhatsApp, as part of the chat experience. The user can add products to their cart, as simply as on a mobile shopping application or website After confirming their address, the user is directed to complete their payment to confirm their order Once completed, the user receives their order confirmation via WhatsApp and is able to track their order progress within WhatsApp too

"MindBehind's Conversational Commerce and Messaging capabilities will become an integral part of Insider's solution. This acquisition accelerates our product roadmap in delivering marketing teams the capabilities they need to stay ahead of the competition and future-proof their businesses," said Muharrem Derinkök, Insider Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "Insider has enabled brands and retailers to send individualized rich promotional and transactional messages via WhatsApp for three years. The acquisition of MindBehind's WhatsApp solutions into the Insider platform will accelerate our product roadmap to enable our partners to deliver end-to-end customer experiences from within messaging apps to further increase engagement and sales through meaningful dialogues."

MindBehind's 70-person team will remain under the guidance of Oguzhan Basegmez, CEO at MindBehind and Anil Kiper, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at MindBehind, to continue developing and innovating this market-leading solution, whilst integrating into Insider's wider ecosystem.

"Since 2016, MindBehind's mission has been to create seamless messaging experiences between businesses and consumers," said Anil Kiper, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at MindBehind. "We are excited to be part of the Insider family. This acquisition brings together two innovative companies with a shared vision for the future of customer experience. By combining our technologies, we will be able to offer brands and retailers the most powerful platform for building meaningful connections with their consumers."

"At Insider, we fundamentally believe that A Brand New Way of crafting customer experiences exists; a way that finally embraces the individuality of consumers," said Insider Co-Founder and CEO Hande Cilingir. "With the acquisition of MindBehind, we are delivering on our mission to develop market-leading technologies and AI that enable brands to deliver next-generation, end-to-end shopping experiences - on the messaging channels, their consumers use and love. Our acquisition of MindBehind signifies our continued commitment to developing industry-leading products that deliver more profitability, growth and revenue for our partners. We are proud that our partners will lead the way as some of the first brands in the world able to deliver this new generation of end-to-end customer experiences, forever changing the dialogue between brands and consumers".

About Insider

Insider -one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences-enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and individualize customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , and Messaging Apps (WhatsApp, RCS).

Insider recently unlocked unicorn status and NASDAQ congratulated the company for becoming one of the few woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2022 , The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment. The company has been named the #1 Leader in G2 Winter '23 reports across 6 categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, and E-commerce Personalization. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 and top brands in retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L'Oreal , Samsung, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Allianz, Madeira Madeira , Santander, BBVA , Pizza Hut, Avon, and CNN.









