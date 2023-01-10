Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BONDS ISSUED BY CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 JANUARY 2023 BONDS BONDS ISSUED BY CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS Crayfish Bidco Oy published on 10 January 2023 at 9.00 EET a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Oyj that are not held by Caverion Oyj or any of its subsidiaries. Two bonds (CAVJ325023 and CAVJ027527) issued by Caverion Oyj retain observation status on the basis of the Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments, rule 6.1.1(d). Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments, rule 6.1.1.(d): the company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company. The bonds issued by Caverion Oyj were given observation status on 3 November 2022 on the basis of rule 6.1.1(d) due to a public tender offer by North 3 Holdings Oy. The purpose of observation status is to alert the market of special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260