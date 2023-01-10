Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 
Stuttgart
10.01.23
08:01 Uhr
6,770 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BONDS ISSUED BY CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 JANUARY 2023 BONDS

BONDS ISSUED BY CAVERION OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

Crayfish Bidco Oy published on 10 January 2023 at 9.00 EET a voluntary public
cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Oyj
that are not held by Caverion Oyj or any of its subsidiaries. 

Two bonds (CAVJ325023 and CAVJ027527) issued by Caverion Oyj retain observation
status on the basis of the Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other
Instruments, rule 6.1.1(d). 

Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments, rule 6.1.1.(d): the
company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to
make a bid for the company. 

The bonds issued by Caverion Oyj were given observation status on 3 November
2022 on the basis of rule 6.1.1(d) due to a public tender offer by North 3
Holdings Oy. 

The purpose of observation status is to alert the market of special facts and
circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
