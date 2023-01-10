London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - The VEMP Ecosystem, a new platform created to spread the benefits of decentralization to a broader audience, has officially launched, according to Dominic Ryder, CEO of Decentralization Platform.





The VEMP Ecosystem serves as a one-stop shop, including everything from software development kits and 3D modeling to project management and marketing tools. The VEMP Ecosystem makes it simple for creators to get the resources they need to create engaging VR (Virtual Reality) experiences.

By doing this, the VEMP Ecosystem hopes to make the advantages of decentralization more widely known.

Dominic Ryder began his career in traditional finance as a senior derivatives trader and head of the desk at a stockbrokers in London, before becoming a partner at St. James' Place, a FTSE 100 wealth manager. Following his stint in traditional finance, Dominic founded the VEMP Group in the summer of 2021, a network of investment projects specifically operating in cryptocurrency.

The ecosystem includes VEMP Studios, a wholly on-chain game studio with permissionless finance. VEMP Trading is a cryptocurrency trading and market-making company that oversees and participates in liquid trading activities for private clients. VEMP Ventures is a venture arm that supports innovative Metaverse and Web3 Gaming protocols.

Dominic Ryder expressed his excitement about introducing decentralization to the general public with the VEMP Ecosystem launch. "The VEMP Ecosystem is the ideal platform to make that happen," says Ryder. "We believe decentralization can transform how we interact with the digital world."

The VEMP Ecosystem is constructed on top of the decentralized network of Decentralization Platform, enabling scalable, quick, and secure transactions. It also has several novel features, such as The VEMP Group's improvement of decentralization by lowering the barrier to entry for investors by enabling community members to participate in, manage, and have a significant impact on the next wave of crypto-projects in a completely permissionless manner.

Additionally, they have shown a dedication to continuous improvement by continually modifying and evolving its business and governance structures to satisfy the needs of its members. However, the VEMP Group has leadership that goes beyond its membership, making it simple for developers to create and implement their DApps.

Dominic Ryder stated, "The VEMP Ecosystem is just the beginning. We are dedicated to inventing and introducing the power of decentralization to more people worldwide. We have huge ambitions for the future."

The VEMP Group hope to lay the foundation for a future that is more decentralized and democratic thanks to their dedication to ideals, continual growth, and good impact.

