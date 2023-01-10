DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 267.979
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1195678
CODE: RUSG LN
ISIN: FR0011119171
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 214430 EQS News ID: 1531009 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531009&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)