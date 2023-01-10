DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 165.6612
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1393157
CODE: CNAL LN
ISIN: FR0011720911
