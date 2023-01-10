Japan Tops Among Mega Airlines and Mega Airports in the World; All Nippon Airways and Tokyo Haneda International Rank #1

OAG, the world's leading data platform for the global travel industry, has revealed the most punctual airlines and airports in the world as part of its Punctuality League 2023.

Among the Top 20 Mega Airlines in the world, Japan takes the top spots with All Nippon Airways ranked #1 with an on-time performance (OTP) of 88.79%, followed by Japan Airlines (#2; OTP 88.07%). LATAM Airlines (OTP 85.03%) ranked #3 and Azul Airlines (OTP 84.87%) ranked #4 among LATAM carriers. Five U.S. carriers round out the Top 10 with Delta Air Lines (OTP 81.79%) ranked #6.

Five European carriers ranked among the Top 20 Mega Airlines, including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines ranking the highest at #11 (OTP 73.06%).

Among the Top 20 low-cost carriers (LCCs) in the world, Germany's Eurowings (OTP 95.26%) ranked #1, followed by Thai AirAsia (#2; OTP 92.33%) and Jeju Air (#3; OTP 91.84%). Viva Air Colombia (OTP 81.63%) ranked #7 among LATAM carriers and Southwest Airlines (OTP 71.61%) ranked #14 among U.S. carriers.

Among the Top 20 Mega Airports in the world, Tokyo Haneda took the #1 spot with an OTP of 88.06%. In North America, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (OTP 80.08%) ranked #2 and Mexico City International (OTP 72.73%) ranked #12. OTP at Europe's biggest airports was impacted this year by operational resourcing issues experienced over the summer.

"Global on-time performance is reaching levels last seen before the pandemic as carriers work to ease operational pressures and delays," said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG. "Confidence in the travel recovery is growing with airlines placing new aircraft orders, new routes being announced and labor challenges seemingly subsiding."

Download the full report for more insights and criteria details from OAG's Punctuality League 2023.

About OAG

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry, powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Headquartered in the UK, OAG has operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, China and Lithuania. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

