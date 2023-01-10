Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
PR Newswire
10.01.2023 | 10:06
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 10

[10.01.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
09.01.23IE00BN4GXL6323,379,000.00EUR0203,087,091.998.6867
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
09.01.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0882,882.7787.5876
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
09.01.23IE00BMQ5Y5571,178,600.00EUR0117,239,444.9799.4735
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
09.01.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD062,751,932.818.983
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
09.01.23IE000L1I4R943,000,000.00USD030,128,107.8610.0427
© 2023 PR Newswire
