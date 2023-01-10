Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 10
[10.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|203,087,091.99
|8.6867
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|882,882.77
|87.5876
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,239,444.97
|99.4735
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,751,932.81
|8.983
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,128,107.86
|10.0427
