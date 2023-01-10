Yas Island Abu Dhabi announces 'World's Best Job' competition for its next ambassador

With a coveted prize package including $100,000 and a luxury stay and exclusive entertainment experiences on Yas Island, applications are now open to the public to become Yas Island's new ambassador

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Hart, CIO of Yas Island, has just announced that applications are open to the public for the 'World's Best Job', a chance to become Yas Island Abu Dhabi's next ambassador. The chosen candidate, if deemed "Hart-worthy", stands a chance to win an unbeatable package including a $100,000 'salary', a luxury hotel stay, exclusive world-class entertainment experiences across Yas Island Abu Dhabi and much more. Applications are open from January 9 - 23 and budding candidates can send in their video applications on hireme.yasisland.com, before a jury selects a shortlist of five by January 26.

Those keen to be shortlisted will simply need to film and upload a video of themselves and answer one simple question: "How will you make Yas Island Hart to Beat?". To increase their chances, applicants are advised to share and upload their savvy submissions on social media.

With no shortage of exhilarating experiences in store, Yas Island Abu Dhabi promises the winner a $100,000 prize to start, in addition to a Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi. The winner will get to call the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island home for 60 days and have access to delightful spa and dining experiences at the coveted hotel.

To get around the Island, the newest ambassador will ride in style in a luxury car for the duration of their stay. Courtesy of Yas Marina Circuit, the winner will be able to satisfy their need for speed through karting sessions and the Formula Yas 3000 Driving Experience on the world-famous Formula 1 track. What's more, the winner will receive a 60-day club membership at Yas Links Golf Package complete with golfing sessions to help perfect their swing.

Looking for more? The winner will also get to scale to new heights with the ultimate indoor adventure hub, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, featuring two record-breaking experiences with indoor climbing and indoor skydiving. Last but not least, the winner will be granted two Yas Theme Parks Gold Annual Passes, for unlimited access to Yas Island's award-winning theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

As the competition draws to a close, the ultimate winner of the 'World's Best Job' is set to be announced on February 3.

For more information, terms and conditions, and to apply, please visit hireme.yasisland.com.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi scheduled to open this year, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com

