In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 January to 06 January 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/2/2023 FR0010313833 671 84,6889 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/3/2023 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/4/2023 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/5/2023 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/6/2023 FR0010313833 XPAR TOTAL 671 84,6889

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

