Miniature Ventricular Assist Device Development Is A Key Trend In The Ventricular Assist Device Market - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies in the market are focusing on developing miniature ventricular assist devices (VADs), which are small-sized devices that can be implanted in the heart. For example, in 2018, Calon Cardio-Technology, a UK-based medical technology company, developed MiniVAD, a miniaturized VAD, to be implanted directly into the left ventricle of a failing heart. The MiniVAD featured a smaller, lighter pump that requires less invasive surgery and causes less damage to the blood. The company planned to carry out human trials for this more cost-effective, low-weight device among 50 patients.





The global ventricular assist device market size reached a value of nearly $1.70 billion in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% since 2017. The ventricular assist device market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2022 to $3.00 billion in 2027 at a rate of 12.0%. The ventricular assist device market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2027 and reach $5.29 billion in 2032.

Learn More On The Ventricular Assist Device Market Report

The Rise In Aging Population Will Drive The Ventricular Assist Device Market

The ventricular assist device market analysis identifies the growth in aging population to propel the growth of the ventricular assist device market. As the population ages, number of diseases are also increasing. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are one of the most common diseases in the aging population. These diseases involve the heart or blood vessels and include hypertension, rheumatic heart disease, heart failure, and heart attack. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over.

Ventricular Assist Device Market Growth Restrain - Side Effects Caused By Ventricular Assist Devices

As per the ventricular assist device market forecast, the side effects associated with ventricular assist devices are expected to restrain the growth of the ventricular assist device market during the forecast period. Major, non-surgical, adverse events and complications with the LVAD (left ventricular assist device) include bleeding complications, device thrombosis, ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, renal impairment, multi-organ failure and infections, which have been the primary causes of death in some series.

Ventricular Assist Device Market Segments

The global ventricular assist device market is segmented -

1) By Product: Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs), Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

2) By Type: Pulsatile Flow, Continuous Flow

3) By Design: Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

4) By Application: Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy, Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiology Centers

Request A Free Sample Of The Ventricular Assist Device Market Report

View More Similar Market Reports:

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - By Type (Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps, Total Artificial Heart), By Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services), By Modality (Transcutaneous, Implantable) - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - By Type (Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Catheters, Plaque Modification Devices, Other Interventional Cardiology Devices), By Age Group (New-Born (0-30 Days), Infant (31 Days-1 Year), Children (1-18 Years), Adult (18+ Years)), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2023 - By Type (Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter:https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog:https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog:https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miniature-ventricular-assist-device-development-is-a-key-trend-in-the-ventricular-assist-device-market--by-the-business-research-company-301717660.html