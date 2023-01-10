Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release January 10, 2023

Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Bulletin 2022 on February 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EET.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its full year 2022 financial results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on February 9th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EET. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.

The full year financial report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022

Dial in details for the phone conference:

http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010644

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on January 10th, 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Media phone + 358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)