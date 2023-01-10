Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
Tradegate
06.01.23
16:24 Uhr
6,200 Euro
+0,105
+1,72 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9756,02012:44
5,9706,02012:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2023 | 12:10
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release January 10, 2023

Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Bulletin 2022 on February 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EET.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its full year 2022 financial results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on February 9th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EET. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.

The full year financial report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022

Dial in details for the phone conference:
http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010644

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on January 10th, 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)


ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.