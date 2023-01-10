TDG Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Independent Technical Advisory Group

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the formation of an independent Technical Advisory Group consisting of three expert industry representatives. The group will be led by Mr. Stephen Quin, P.Geo, working alongside Dr. Adrian King, P.Geo, and Mr. Brad Mercer, P.Geo.

The Technical Advisory Group has a mandate to independently review technical information related to TDG's projects in the Toodoggone District and make recommendations to TDG's technical team and board of directors on maximizing resource expansion and evaluation of exploration opportunities for the discovery of new deposits across all of TDG's projects. This dual track focus has become increasingly important and necessary as the regional program initiated by the Company's exploration consultant, Chris Dail, C.P.G., in 2022 continues to generate multiple highly prospective exploration targets and opportunities - some drill ready - across TDG's entire portfolio of Toodoggone projects.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO comments: "In 2022, we ran a dual field program consisting of resource definition and expansion drilling at Shasta whilst also undertaking a regional exploration program across all our projects. The results of this regional work are still being compiled as assays come in, but it's already clear that we have a much bigger exploration opportunity than our limited previous work at Shasta has identified. TDG intends to maintain its focus on organic growth of the epithermal gold-silver mineralization around the Shasta main deposit and at our Mets mining lease whilst advancing the newly defined exploration targets to the point that we either drill or potentially partner up to advance larger scale opportunities."

Stephen Quin, TDG's Technical Advisory Group lead, comments: "The objective of the Technical Advisory Group is to help TDG evaluate and advance the full range of exploration opportunities in this highly prospective mineral belt by taking a systematic and integrated approach based on the extensive experience of the Technical Advisory Group in both epithermal and porphyry style deposits."

Shasta, Baker & Mets - Project Overview

TDG's Toodoggone projects cover over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield mineral claims and mining leases located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada. The targets identified include the former producing high-grade gold-silver Baker and Shasta mines, and the Mets high-grade developed prospect for which TDG recently published an Exploration Target Range (link). Following its acquisition of the properties in 2020, TDG had focussed diamond drilling efforts at the former Shasta mine investigating opportunities surrounding the formerly mined high-grade veins. TDG completed over 13,000 metres of oriented HQ diamond drilling at Shasta in 2021 and 2022. This modern drilling complements the 28,000 metres of historical drilling that TDG has already recompiled.

In May 2022, TDG published an inaugural NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta. In August-October 2022, TDG completed a second phase of drilling at Shasta with the direct aim of growing the mineral resource estimate - for which drill results are pending. Once received, the geological and mineral resource model will be updated.

Also in 2022, TDG completed the first stage of a regional program aimed at defining and prioritising additional drill and exploration targets adjacent to, and in the vicinity of, the Shasta deposit and between Shasta to Baker. The new data includes geochemical sampling adjacent to Shasta outside of the deposit footprint, in addition to ground magnetics / Very Low Frequency ("VLF") geophysical survey and airborne hyperspectral data acquisition. This data, in addition to the historical drill database and recent structural analysis from oriented core, have successfully defined multiple target zones around the Shasta deposit: i) including the Newberry target (originally discovered by Newmont in 1984) to the north, ii) the Cody Lee Zone to the east, iii) the Cayley-Rainier/Fisher Zone potential extension to the south/southeast, and, iv) a yet to be named VLF anomaly with similar magnitude, attitude and orientation west of the main Shasta deposit. This presents Shasta to be redefined as a bigger exploration opportunity.

TDG Technical Advisory Group - Biographies

Stephen Quin, P.Geo

Mr. Quin is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, London, with a B.Sc. in Mining Geology, a Professional Geoscientist in BC and has more than 40 years' experience in all facets of the mining industry from exploration to operations, as well as capital markets. He is the former CEO and President of Midas Gold, former President and COO of Capstone Mining, was President & CEO of Sherwood Copper and Executive Vice President of Miramar Mining Corp. and Northern Orion Explorations. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Bravo Mining Corp., Kutcho Copper Corp. and West Vault Mining Inc.

Adrian King, PhD, P.Geo

Dr. King is also a graduate of the Royal School of Mines and was previously the head of Chilean & Argentinian exploration for Teck Resources Limited before becoming Teck's Head of Global Exploration in 2016 until his retirement in 2020. His roles have covered projects at all stages from generative through to evaluations, commercial and resource-reserve definition. Dr. King has authored and co-authored several scientific papers and has been a team member for multiple discoveries with a particular emphasis on epithermal gold silver, porphyry copper (+/- gold) and base metal deposits.

Brad Mercer, P.Geo

Mr. Mercer managed copper exploration for Capstone Copper Corp. in the Americas from 2005-2017, initially as VP Operations including Capstone's mining operations and then subsequently as COO. During Brad's tenure at Capstone operational improvements included tripling mine life at the Minto and Cozamin operations and doubling production from Cozamin. Capstone went on to merge with private equity company Mantos Copper, forming a mid-cap, Latin American operation, with four mines plus several multi-billion-dollar capital development projects. Mr. Mercer's team also made significant porphyry and IOCG mineral discoveries in Chile and a large porphyry/epithermal complex in northern Mexico. Prior to Capstone, Mr. Mercer was directly involved gold exploration across Canada, including the Hope Bay and Committee Bat projects in Nunavut.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and at Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. An initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was published for Shasta in May 2022, while additional extensional and new target areas surrounding the project have been identified and prioritized for future drill programs.

