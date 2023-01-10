Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Finland-based airlines and aviation travel service provider, myPlane, launches its online platform aimed at providing easy booking of chartered flights. The platform seeks to link the aircraft supply and overcapacity with market demand, in real time. By providing information, scheduling, management, technology, and transaction services, myPlane ensures that all the stakeholders in the sector are connected in a better and more convenient way.

Over the years, the chartered flight service industry has been relying on a manually operated business model. Different stakeholders in the industry, including customers, airline operators, and travel agencies have been finding it difficult to connect with each other on a real-time basis. This shortcoming in the sector has affected the industry's reliability and effectiveness in providing timely services. Having identified this issue, myPlane provides a unique platform intending to enable the stakeholders to connect and communicate effectively.

In order to achieve this, myPlane digitizes the charter flight enquiries, sales, and management processes globally, and links the airline supply with demand. They provide the easiest way for airlines to offer their excess and idle capacity for sale and rent, and to manage their ad-hoc charter operations in a streamlined digital way to increase their efficiency, sales, and bottom line. The platform also allows travel agencies to book private charter flights, in real-time, to serve their customers and groups with totally customized air travel and the best deals available.

"myPlane is a groundbreaking technology provider connecting the travel industry's needs and market needs. We are pushing ahead in the future of air travel by digitizing airline charter flight inquiries, sales, distribution, and management processes globally. Our centralized digital marketplace is linking the aircraft supply and overcapacity with market demand, in real-time. We offer the best routes, best schedules, most options, and best prices - all in one platform," says Juuso Klemola, Co-founder of myPlane.

About myPlane

myPlane is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and was co-founded by industry executive, Juuso Klemola, in early 2021. Within the short span of six months since launching, the platform has already been recognized by hundreds of customers as a reputed online travel information, scheduling, management technology and transaction service provider. The platform specializes in air travel, flight demand management, airline overcapacity, rent a plane, PaaS, charter flights, Travel Agencies, Airlines, Flight distribution, and Air Charter Marketplace. myPlane does not own, maintain, charter, or operate aircraft. myPlane is not a direct or indirect airline. The charter flight services are offered and provided by third-party licensed airlines.

